DREW FINALLY MOVES ON HARRIS’ PROMISE: GAE PENSION BILL HEADS TO PARLIAMENT 21 MONTHS LATER!



Dr. Harris Delivered the Plan — PM Drew Now Rushing to Seal the Deal Amid Mounting Pressure to Show Results

Basseterre, St. Kitts — April 16, 2025

After nearly two years of silence and stagnation, the long-awaited GAE Pension Bill, originally approved by the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris in July 2022, is finally being brought before Parliament by the Drew-led administration — a move that critics are calling “too late and too obvious”.

In a social media post late Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew confirmed that his government will present the Comprehensive Pension Bill to Parliament on Thursday, April 17th, declaring that his administration is now prepared to “deliver justice” to Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) who have dedicated decades of service without retirement benefits.

But the announcement has sparked mixed reactions, especially from those who vividly remember Dr. Harris’ bold declaration back in July 2022 when he assured the nation that the pension plan for GAEs had been fully approved and action-ready under his leadership.

“Thousands of workers will have a better day thanks to the Harris-led administration. If you went home without your pension, Dr. Harris will make it right for you,” the then-Prime Minister declared.

Harris’ plan outlined a historic shift, making GAE workers pensionable retroactively from May 15, 2012. Cabinet directives had already been issued for implementation within two weeks — but the change in administration following the August 2022 general election abruptly paused the rollout.

For over 21 months, the Drew administration has dragged its feet, making no clear commitment to continue the plan — until now.

Political observers say the sudden urgency reeks of political convenience, especially as public trust in the current administration wanes amid a wave of criticism over broken promises, spiraling crime, rising cost of living, and discontent among civil servants.

“This is not a Drew-delivered dream — this was Harris’ vision from the start,” one GAE retiree commented online. “They’re just late to the party.”

In his July 2022 announcement, Dr. Harris also unveiled a forward-looking education initiative, proposing a child savings fund that would give each newborn access to financial support for tertiary education upon reaching adulthood. That initiative, like the pension plan, was pushed aside by the Drew government, despite widespread praise for its innovation.

Now, as Dr. Drew prepares to face the nation with a bill largely credited to his predecessor, some are questioning whether the government’s desperation to produce results is finally catching up with its delays and denials.

The Verdict?

The pension bill might be new on Drew’s desk — but the blueprint was Harris’.

As Parliament convenes this Thursday, all eyes will be watching:

Will PM Drew give credit where it’s due?

Or will this be another case of political plagiarism in disguise?

Stay tuned. The saga continues.