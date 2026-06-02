MARSHA PHILLIP CHARGED WITH PERVERTING THE COURSE OF JUSTICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A woman from Ottley’s Village, St. Kitts, has been formally charged in connection with an alleged offence involving the administration of justice.

According to information released by police, Marsha Phillip of Ottley’s Village has been charged with the offence of Perverting the Course of Justice. The alleged offence was reportedly committed on May 21st, 2026.

Phillip was officially charged on May 23rd, 2026, at the Basseterre Police Station.

The charge has drawn public attention, as offences involving the alleged obstruction or interference with the course of justice are treated seriously within the criminal justice system. Such matters often raise wider concerns about accountability, cooperation with law enforcement, and the integrity of legal proceedings.

Police have not publicly released further details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offence.

As the matter is now before the justice system, Phillip is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Further updates are expected as the case progresses.