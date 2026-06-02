From Robbery to Malicious Damage: Five Men Face Charges in St. Kitts and Nevis

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Five Men Charged in Separate Police Matters Across St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts —

Authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis have confirmed a series of separate charges involving five men from St. Kitts and Nevis, as police continue to process matters ranging from malicious damage and wounding to robbery-related offences and an alleged incident involving police.

According to information released, Rupert Bridgewater of Neverson Street West, Newtown, St. Kitts, has been charged with the offence of Malicious Damage. The offence was reportedly committed on May 10th, 2026, and Bridgewater was formally chargedà, at the Basseterre Police Station.

In another matter, Jhonny Silvestre of Pitcairn Street, Newtown, St. Kitts, has been charged with Simple Wounding, also reportedly committed on May 10th, 2026. Police indicated that Silvestre was charged on May 14th, 2026, at the Basseterre Police Station, with the assistance of a Government-Certified Spanish Translator.

Meanwhile, in Nevis, Jeroley Samuel of Bath Village has been charged with the offence of Robbery. Samuel was charged on April 30th, 2026. No further details surrounding the alleged incident were immediately provided.

Also in Nevis, Travis Perkins of Government Road has been charged with two counts of Assault With Intent To Rob. Perkins was charged on April 27th, 2026.

In a separate St. Kitts matter, Jovan Hodge of Buckleys Site, Basseterre, has been charged with Battery on Police. The offence was reportedly committed on May 20th, 2026, and Hodge was charged on May 22nd, 2026, at the St. Johnson’s Police Station.

The matters represent a series of separate police actions across the Federation, with each accused expected to answer to the charges through the legal process.

As is standard, all individuals charged are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty before a court of law.