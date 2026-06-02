JAMAICAN-AMERICAN ATTORNEY KAYSIA EARLEY, ESQ. ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR FLORIDA’S 22ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Faith. Family. Future.

Trial Attorney, Community Advocate, Wife, and Mother of Four Launches Campaign for the People, By the People, For a More Perfect Union

PARKLAND, FL, June 1, 2026 — Kaysia Earley, Esq., acclaimed trial attorney, community servant, nonprofit founder, legal analyst, and author, announced her candidacy for the United States House of Representatives for Florida’s newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District, which encompasses portions of Broward, Palm Beach, Hendry, and Collier Counties.

Built upon the campaign theme of “Faith. Family. Future.”, Earley’s candidacy represents a call to service, unity, and civic responsibility. Earley is launching a people-powered campaign focused on restoring trust, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities for future generations. “The Constitution begins with three powerful words: We the People,” Earley said. “Those words remind us that our government derives its power from the citizens it serves. This campaign is dedicated to building a more perfect union for the residents in District 22.”

Earley spent her legal career advocating for indigent clients at the Broward County Public Defender’s Office in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit, where she defended their constitutional rights and advocated for fairness and equal justice under the law. She later founded Earley Law Firm, where she has continued her commitment to advocacy, and tried more than 100 jury and non-jury trials to verdict, secured hundreds of acquittals and dismissals, and dedicated countless hours providing pro bono legal services to the community. “I spent my legal career zealously advocating for people in the courtroom, and now, I’m ready to fight for the people of District 22 in Congress with the same passion, integrity and knowledge to uphold the rule of law,” Earley said.

For years, Earley has been deeply engaged in the communities she now seeks to represent. She has mentored students and young legal advocates, spoken at schools, churches, universities, detention centers, and community organizations throughout South Florida, and dedicated herself to helping others understand their rights, responsibilities, and opportunities.

Her commitment to service extends beyond the courtroom. As founder of Seeds of Manna, Inc., her work has touched thousands of lives and reflects her belief that leadership is measured not by titles, but by service. Earley’s contributions have earned recognition from municipalities throughout South Florida, including proclamations from the Cities of Parkland, Tamarac, and North Miami, as well as numerous awards recognizing her legal excellence, community leadership, mentorship, and public service.



A former Broward County judicial candidate, Earley earned the support of more than 115,000 voters and demonstrated a longstanding commitment to public service and civic engagement. She has also become a nationally recognized legal analyst, appearing on Court TV, CBS, NewsNation, Law & Crime, and other major media outlets, where she provides insight on legal issues impacting communities across America.

At the heart of Earley’s campaign is her family. She and her husband, David, have been married for more than 22 years and have four children. Earley says her experiences as a wife, mother, attorney, entrepreneur, and community servant have shaped her understanding of the challenges facing American families.

At a time when families are struggling with rising cost of living, political division and declining trust in government, Earley believes District 22 deserves a representative who will put people before politics and solutions before partisanship. “Faith has sustained us, family has grounded us, and the future of our children inspires us,” Earley said. “District 22 deserves a representative who will advocate for them with courage, conviction, and respect for the Constitution.” Her platform is focused on:

Addressing food insecurities and rising cost of living;

Lowering healthcare costs and insurance premiums for families and seniors;

Protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare;

Improving educational opportunities and supporting academic excellence;

Strengthening public and school safety while supporting law enforcement;

Expanding economic opportunity, supporting small businesses and creating pathways to financial stability; and

Preserving constitutional freedoms and protecting the rights guaranteed to every American;

“I’m not running to represent a political party; I’m running to represent people,” Earley said. “We can disagree without being divided, debate without being destructive and solve problems without sacrificing our morals. I’m guided by the same principles that have defined my life and career: faith in God, commitment to family, service to others and an unwavering belief that together we can build a stronger, safer, and more united America for generations to come. That’s the future I’m fighting for.”

ABOUT KAYSIA EARLEY FOR CONGRESS

Kaysia Earley for Congress is a grassroots campaign dedicated to strengthening families, protecting constitutional freedoms, promoting economic opportunities, improving education, supporting public safety and restoring trust in government. Guided by the principles of Faith. Family. Future., the campaign seeks to unite communities across Florida’s 22nd Congressional District around a shared vision for a stronger America.