ST. KITTS WELCOMES 50 FLORIDA TRAVEL AGENTS IN GAME-CHANGING PARTNERSHIP WITH TIAF!

St. Kitts – April 17, 2025 — St. Kitts is making waves in the tourism world! In a bold move to cement its place as the Caribbean’s top destination, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority has teamed up with the Travel Industry Association of Florida (TIAF) to host an exclusive gathering of 50 top Florida travel agents, and the results are nothing short of electrifying!

This high-profile initiative provided a powerful, behind-the-scenes look at what makes St. Kitts a must-visit destination. The session, aimed at arming travel agents with the latest insights, was packed with detailed presentations showcasing everything from luxurious resorts to eco-adventures and authentic local experiences — equipping agents to promote the island with confidence and excitement.

But that’s not all! Local tourism stakeholders weren’t just watching from the sidelines. They played an integral role in showcasing the heart and soul of St. Kitts. Troy Hendrickson of Caribbean Journey Masters, Justin Johnson from Carambola Beach Club, and Johnathan Winterburn of Blue Water Safaris were front and center, offering exclusive, personal insights into the island’s treasures. And Roger Brisbane brought a unique touch by representing both Spice Mill Restaurant and Hibiscus Spirits, ensuring agents got the full taste of St. Kitts’ cultural and culinary excellence.

This bold, all-encompassing engagement strategy is designed to build meaningful connections and solidify St. Kitts’ standing as the go-to destination for Florida travelers. The focus is clear: St. Kitts is not just a place to visit—it’s a place to experience and remember.

With powerful alliances like these, the island is primed to attract an influx of tourists from Florida, keeping St. Kitts firmly in the minds of travelers seeking true Caribbean magic.

Is this just the beginning of St. Kitts’ tourism resurgence? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure — St. Kitts is back in a big way!

