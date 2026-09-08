MADAME CLAUDINE SAUNDERS CELEBRATES 29 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE IN MODERN LANGUAGE EDUCATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 8, 2026 — Modern Language educator Madame Claudine Saunders is celebrating an impressive 29 years of dedicated service, marking nearly three decades of helping young people discover new cultures, build confidence and connect with the wider world.

Saunders has taught French for 29 years and Spanish for seven, bringing energy, creativity and care to the classroom. Her work has extended far beyond vocabulary and grammar.

Through initiatives such as the French Club, Alliance Française singing competitions and immersive educational visits to French territories, she has helped make language learning a vibrant and memorable experience for generations of students.

Her approach reflects the changing face of education. Traditional drills have increasingly given way to interactive, technology-supported learning, where students are encouraged to explore, participate and view mistakes as part of the journey towards mastery.

But her influence reaches deeper.

Throughout her career, Saunders has modelled perseverance, patience, respect and attentive listening. These qualities have helped many shy students develop the confidence to communicate while nurturing a lasting curiosity about other cultures.

As she marks the milestone, Saunders has expressed profound gratitude to God, her family, friends, fellow Modern Language educators and the many students who have passed through her classroom.

She also acknowledged colleagues who supported her professional journey, including Mr. A. Jones, Miss Sybil Welsh, Miss Hamilton, Mr. Ira Warner, Mrs. Patricia Martin, Mr. Ellis Edwards, Blake and Blake, and Mr. Paulius.

Special appreciation was extended to her students, whom she affectionately regards as her “little brothers and sisters.”

Her celebration carries a simple but powerful message: languages build brighter futures. And after 29 years, Madame Claudine Saunders’ passion, patience and commitment continue to make a meaningful difference.

Times Caribbean congratulates Madame Saunders on this outstanding milestone and wishes her continued success in the years ahead. Bonne continuation!