CIBC CARIBBEAN NAMES VIKELL EDWARDS-DOUGLAS 2026 ST. KITTS UNSUNG HERO WINNER

More than 16 years of community service earns Edwards-Douglas national recognition and EC$13,500 to support his philanthropic work

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — September 8, 2026 — TIMES CARIBBEAN — Community advocate Vikell Edwards-Douglas has been named the 2026 CIBC Caribbean St. Kitts Unsung Hero, earning national recognition for more than 16 years of service to children, families and vulnerable members of the community.

CIBC Caribbean announced the honour ahead of National Heroes Day and the Federation’s 43rd Independence celebrations.

Edwards-Douglas, whose community involvement began when he was just 11 years old, was selected from a competitive field of nominees after years of sustained charitable and community-based work.

According to CIBC Caribbean, his initiatives have reached more than 3,000 people across St. Kitts and Nevis.

His work has included establishing a school breakfast programme aimed at helping vulnerable students begin the school day with a meal, creating a Prom Assistance Programme to help young people participate in important school milestones, and coordinating outreach efforts benefiting the St. Christopher Children’s Home, the Cardin Home, churches and schools.

At a ceremony held at the CIBC Caribbean Basseterre branch, Country Head Eberna Whyte presented Edwards-Douglas with a commemorative plaque along with EC$13,500 to support his philanthropic activities.

He will now represent St. Kitts and Nevis in CIBC Caribbean’s regional Unsung Heroes competition, joining representatives from across the bank’s 10 operating territories in contention for the title of Regional Unsung Hero.

The recognition comes one year after St. Kitts and Nevis made a strong showing in the regional programme. The Federation’s previous local winner, Venetta Zakers, went on to finish as First Runner-Up in the regional Unsung Heroes celebration.

JUSTIN MOSES NAMED FIRST RUNNER-UP

CIBC Caribbean also recognised educator and youth advocate Justin Moses as the 2026 First Runner-Up, awarding him EC$6,750 in support of his work.

Moses has been credited for extensive support of students at Cayon High School, where he served as Fifth Form Year Head during the past year.

His efforts reportedly included home visits, additional tutoring for School-Based Assessments and examinations, and closer engagement with parents and teachers.

According to the bank, those efforts contributed to Cayon High School achieving third place nationally in academic performance.

“Our Unsung Heroes programme embodies the belief that true impact often happens quietly,” Whyte said.

She described Edwards-Douglas and Moses as examples of individuals whose commitment to service is helping to build stronger and more hopeful communities.

The local adjudication panel comprised Cynthia Morton, Ladimer Gumbs and Peter Irish.

Originally established in 2003 and relaunched across the region last year, the CIBC Caribbean Unsung Heroes initiative recognises individuals who make meaningful contributions to their communities, often without widespread public attention or recognition.

For Edwards-Douglas, the 2026 honour places a spotlight on a journey that began in childhood and has developed into more than a decade and a half of community service.

And now, his work will carry the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis onto the regional stage.

TIMES CARIBBEAN