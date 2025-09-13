SKN ATHLETICS SECURES 3-YEAR APPAREL SPONSORSHIP WITH ASICS

Tokyo, Japan — September 2025 — History has been made for track and field in St. Kitts and Nevis. SKN Athletics has proudly announced a groundbreaking three-year sponsorship agreement with global sportswear giant ASICS, set to provide athletes with world-class apparel and running gear for all regional and international competitions from 2025 through 2028.

This landmark partnership is the first official apparel sponsorship for SKN Athletics in more than two decades, arriving at a pivotal moment for the Federation’s athletics program. The formal signing took place during the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, underscoring the global significance of the achievement.

A Turning Point for Local Athletics

The deal not only delivers elite-quality uniforms and training gear but also represents major cost savings for the Association, freeing up critical resources to be redirected into athlete development and grassroots programs.

ASICS, a brand synonymous with innovation, performance, and excellence, will elevate SKN Athletics’ image on the world stage, ensuring a unified, professional, and powerful identity for the Federation’s athletes.

“This is more than a sponsorship; this is a turning point in our history,” declared SKN Athletics President Delwayne Delaney. “With ASICS as our partner, our athletes will step onto the world stage equipped with the very best in performance gear, symbolizing not just their personal drive but the collective strength and pride of St. Kitts and Nevis. This is an investment in our future.”

Handing Over the New Kit

The new kit was officially presented in Tokyo, where ASICS CEO Yasuhito Hirota personally handed over the first sets of apparel to President Delaney. The gesture reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the Federation and strengthening the global athletics community through strategic partnerships.

Significance for St. Kitts and Nevis

The sponsorship signals a bold step forward in professionalizing the Federation’s capacity to support its athletes while branding St. Kitts and Nevis as a serious competitor on the international athletics stage.

The partnership is widely seen as a direct result of the bold vision, relentless work, and tireless commitment of SKN Athletics toward advancing track and field in the Federation.