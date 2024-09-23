Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF) Hails Ambassador Henry-Martin for Embracing Cultural Heritage Through Stunning Portraits

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF) has extended its appreciation to Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin for graciously accepting photographic portraits created by LOAF’s founding director, Professor Tau Battice. The portraits were gifted to the St. Kitts-Nevis Embassy to the United States and the Consulate General of St. Kitts and Nevis in New York, symbolizing a deep commitment to showcasing the rich cultural heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.

LOAF’s mission is clear: to fund academic scholarships for students on the islands through the annual celebration of Kittitian and Nevisian culture known as the “Sugar Experience,” staged in the vibrant city of New York. This initiative aims to not only support the education of local youth but also to foster lasting relationships with scholarship winners and their families, investing in their futures beyond financial assistance.

The name “Liamuiga” is rooted in the indigenous heritage of St. Kitts, translating to “fertile land,” while “Oualie” reflects Nevis’s beauty, meaning “land of beautiful waters.” The foundation embodies this cultural essence and aims to spotlight local artists and folklore through its annual events.

LOAF is spearheaded by an inspiring group of founding directors, including Attorney Michelle Rannie, Professor Tau Battice, Empress Nyoka Gumbs, and Empress Jacqueline Woodley, alongside senior strategists Eustace Wallace and Lester Grant. Together, they are committed to illuminating the vibrant arts and culture of St. Kitts and Nevis on a global stage.

The acceptance of these portraits by Ambassador Henry-Martin signifies more than just an artistic gesture; it marks a significant step in the foundation’s journey to elevate Kittitian and Nevisian culture and provide opportunities for the next generation. With the “Sugar Experience” set to become an annual highlight, LOAF continues to seek support to fund scholarships that will empower young minds and celebrate the heritage of their islands.

As LOAF moves forward, it remains dedicated to its mission and the enduring legacy of St. Kitts and Nevis, nurturing the dreams of its youth through the arts and education.