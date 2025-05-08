VIKELL EDWARDS-DOUGLAS ELECTED CFBC STUDENT GOVERNMENT PRESIDENT IN ELECTRIFYING CAMPUS ELECTION



“Making CFBC Great Again: United We Rise” — New Leadership Ushers in Bold Era of Student Representation

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — MAY 8TH , 2025

In a thrilling democratic showdown that captivated the campus of Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), Vikell Edwards-Douglas has been declared President of the Student Government Association (SGA), securing victory in a high-energy, high-stakes election held on April 28, 2025. Joining him at the helm is Kaylah Penny, the newly elected Vice President, completing a dynamic duo poised to redefine student leadership for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The elections, described as one of the most closely watched and passionately contested in recent CFBC history, were a true battle of vision, voice, and values. Edwards-Douglas and Penny ran on the transformative B.E.T.S. platform — Building, Elevating, and Transforming for Our Students — fueled by the rousing motto: “Making CFBC Great Again: United We Rise.”

Their campaign pledges resonated with a student body hungry for change: reigniting school pride, amplifying student voices, embracing wellness, promoting academic excellence, and forming strategic partnerships that place CFBC students on the map locally and beyond.

Opposing them was a strong challenge from Tazia Williams and Yo’Nique Larocque, who championed the V.O.I.C.E.S. platform — advocating for Vision, Open-mindedness, Inclusion, Change, Empowerment, and Support. But when the ballots were counted, it was Edwards-Douglas and Penny who emerged triumphant, earning the mandate to chart a bold, student-centered path forward.

Edwards-Douglas, a first-year Teacher Education student, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his peers:

“This election was more than just a vote — it was a statement that student voices matter. We are humbled and honored to serve, and ready to work.”

Penny, an Economics student in her second year, echoed the sentiment:

“We will be relentless in ensuring that CFBC becomes a place where every student thrives, feels heard, and knows they belong.”

Beyond the campus, this election holds national significance. As SGA President, Edwards-Douglas will represent student interests on the CFBC Board of Governors, wielding real influence over institutional decisions — a role he says he’s ready to fulfill with integrity and energy.

With vision, unity, and a powerful student mandate behind them, this new administration isn’t just promising change — they’re ready to build it. elevate it. transform it. Welcome to the era of the B.E.T.S. Revolution.