Five Outstanding Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis Awarded Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service

In celebration of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence Anniversary, five distinguished citizens have been recognized with the prestigious Medal of Honour for their exceptional and dedicated service to the nation. This accolade is a reflection of their significant contributions across various sectors, including business, nursing, law enforcement, education, and broadcasting.

Patricia Richards-Leader was honored for her pioneering role in the business community, making notable strides in entrepreneurship and inspiring future generations. Viola Manning received the award for her outstanding contributions to nursing, having played a key role in the advancement of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis over the years. Allison Rouse, recognized for her dedication to law enforcement, has shown unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation. Orvis Mills was awarded for her lifelong dedication to early childhood education and his impactful community activism, helping shape the lives of young citizens and advocating for social progress. Jasmin “Jazzy D” Clarke-Thomas was celebrated for her work in broadcasting, where she has been a pioneering voice in local media, contributing to the development of the nation’s communication landscape.

These remarkable individuals have set a standard of excellence and service, making lasting contributions to the growth and development of St. Kitts and Nevis. Their recognition as recipients of the Medal of Honour underscores the nation’s gratitude for their dedication and hard work.