MSR Media’s RICO Lawsuit Names PM Drew Administrations Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, Alleges Enrichment from CBI Scheme

**In a startling development, Phillipe Martinez, the sole beneficiary of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program through MSR Media, has named sitting Foreign Affairs Minister and former Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Denzil Douglas, as a defendant in his RICO lawsuit filed in an American court. Martinez, who claims to have been encouraged by Prime Minister Drew to pursue the purchase of the OTI Hotel Development, has included Dr. Douglas among several prominent figures from St. Kitts and Nevis in his legal action.According to the legal filings, Dr. Denzil Douglas, currently serving as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, held the position of Prime Minister from 1995 to 2015. The documents allege that in a video recording, another defendant, named Dr. Douglas as a silent partner of CS Global and alleged that he assisted co-founder Gurdip “Dev” Bath in founding the UK-based company. CS Global serves as St. Kitts and Nevis’s exclusive CBI marketer, receiving a fee for every CBI share sold in the country.Furthermore, the filings claim that a Defendant accused Dr. Douglas of allowing Defendant Caribbean Galaxy’s fraudulent passport application to continue after the Drew administration was elected. Allegedly, this was because CS Global received USD $5,000 per application, with Dr. Douglas benefiting as a silent partner. It is also alleged that major cash payments were delivered to Dr. Douglas by another defendant on behalf of Caribbean Galaxy.The documents assert that Dr. Denzil Douglas, in his role as Foreign Minister, acted contrary to his duties by allowing the scheme to enrich himself through CS Global. The company received fees for every CBI share sold by Defendant Caribbean Galaxy. It is claimed that Dr. Douglas turned a blind eye to Caribbean Galaxy’s underselling, violating St. Kitts and Nevis law, in order to continue receiving payments.Dr. Denzil Douglas, a citizen and resident of St. Kitts and Nevis, resides at 858 Frigate Bay Road, Frigate Bay. These allegations, if proven true, raise serious questions about the involvement of high-ranking officials in activities detrimental to the interests of the country and its citizens.The inclusion of Dr. Denzil Douglas in Martinez’s lawsuit adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal saga surrounding St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI program, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation and accountability in matters of governance and public trust.