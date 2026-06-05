HISTORY WITHOUT A HOME: St. Kitts and Nevis Basketball Qualifies for CAC Games Despite No Indoor Facility

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In one of the most remarkable breakthroughs in the history of national sport, St. Kitts and Nevis has officially qualified to participate in the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo 2026 in 3×3 basketball.

The achievement is historic on its own. But what makes it even more extraordinary is that St. Kitts and Nevis has reached this regional milestone without the benefit of a national indoor basketball facility.

For the first time ever, St. Kitts and Nevis basketball will be represented at a major multi-sport games, marking a defining moment for the sport, the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association, the national 3×3 programme, and the wider sporting community.

The confirmation came through correspondence from FIBA in the Americas, informing the national federation that St. Kitts and Nevis had qualified for the Santo Domingo 2026 3×3 basketball competition.

This historic qualification places St. Kitts and Nevis on one of the biggest sporting stages in the Central American and Caribbean region, and it comes despite years of local basketball development taking place largely on outdoor courts, often under difficult conditions and with limited infrastructure.

SKNABA President Glenn Jeffers described the achievement as a proud and emotional moment for the entire basketball fraternity.

“It is indeed a pleasure and with great satisfaction that I share this history-making achievement. St. Kitts and Nevis has qualified to participate in the CAC Games in Santo Domingo in 3×3 basketball. This is the first time ever in our history that, in the sport of basketball, St. Kitts and Nevis will participate in a multi-sport games,” Jeffers said.

Jeffers extended congratulations to all those who helped build the national 3×3 pathway.

“Congratulations to our entire 3×3 family — our players, coaches, referees, team managers, administrators, and supporters — and sincere thanks to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for helping to make this dream a reality. This achievement belongs to everyone who has continued to believe in basketball, even when the sport has not had the facilities it deserves,” he added.

For many in the basketball community, the achievement will also reignite the national conversation about sporting infrastructure. St. Kitts and Nevis remains one of the few, and according to local basketball advocates the last country in the sub-region, still without a dedicated indoor facility for basketball and other indoor sports.

That reality makes the CAC Games qualification even more powerful.

It is a story of talent overcoming limitations. It is a story of commitment overcoming conditions. It is a story of athletes, coaches, referees, managers, administrators, and supporters building history without the full infrastructure enjoyed by many of their regional counterparts.

Wallis Wilkin, Chairman of the SKNABA Sponsorship and Marketing Committee and a former longtime basketball administrator, championship manager, and coach, said the accomplishment should be celebrated nationally while also serving as a serious call for investment.

“This is a monumental moment for St. Kitts and Nevis basketball. To qualify for the CAC Games without even the benefit of an indoor facility speaks volumes about the talent, resilience, discipline, and determination of our players, coaches, referees, managers, and administrators,” Wilkin said.

He continued:

“For generations, basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis has produced outstanding players, passionate coaches, dedicated officials, and loyal fans, yet the sport has continued to operate without the kind of indoor facility that is standard across much of the region. This historic qualification proves that our basketball product is strong. Now the country must match that strength with serious investment.”

Wilkin said the moment should not be treated as a one-day celebration, but as a turning point.

“This achievement strengthens the case for a modern indoor facility, stronger sponsorship support, and a deeper national commitment to basketball development. If St. Kitts and Nevis can qualify for a major multi-sport games without an indoor facility, imagine what our athletes can accomplish when given the proper environment, resources, and support,” he said.

The Santo Domingo 2026 CAC Games will bring together athletes from across Central America and the Caribbean, and St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation in basketball now stands as one of the most significant milestones in the sport’s local history.

For SKNABA, the qualification is expected to inspire a new generation of players, strengthen the national 3×3 programme, create new sponsorship opportunities, and place renewed focus on international competition readiness.

But beyond the celebration, the message is clear: St. Kitts and Nevis basketball has made history without a home of its own.

And now, after this historic qualification, the call for a proper indoor facility will be louder, stronger, and more urgent than ever.

St. Kitts and Nevis basketball has proven that it belongs on the regional stage.

Now the nation must prove that basketball belongs among its sporting priorities.