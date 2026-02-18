40 YEARS OF HEALING HANDS: DR. LEROY RICHARDSON’S LEGACY OF SERVICE TRANSFORMS HEALTHCARE IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a nation where healthcare professionals are pillars of community stability, few names resonate with as much respect and gratitude as Dr. Leroy Richardson. This year marks an extraordinary milestone: 40 years of dedicated medical service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

From humble beginnings to distinguished achievement, Dr. Richardson’s journey reflects discipline, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to healing. A proud graduate of the City University of New York (Medgar Evers College), Class of 1976, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology before advancing to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, where he obtained his Doctor of Medicine (MD). By 1985, he had completed his Family Practice Residency at Morehouse School of Medicine — institutions renowned for producing physicians committed to underserved communities.

Returning home in 1986, Dr. Richardson entered private practice, where he continues to serve to this day. But his impact extends far beyond his Springfield office. Between 1986 and 1996, he served as District Medical Officer, strengthening primary healthcare delivery at the community level. From 1996 to 2007, he took on challenging roles as Medical Officer at Mary Charles Hospital in Molyneux, Medical Officer of Her Majesty’s Prison, and physician at the Cardin Home — caring for society’s most vulnerable.

For four decades, Dr. Richardson has stood at the frontline of evolving medical landscapes — from infectious disease challenges to the rise of chronic non-communicable illnesses. His steady presence has been a source of reassurance for generations of families.

In celebrating Dr. Leroy Richardson, St. Kitts and Nevis honors not just a physician, but a healer, mentor, and national treasure whose life’s work has strengthened the very heartbeat of the Federation.