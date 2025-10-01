CHAOS AND CRISIS: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COLLAPSES UNDER POOR LEADERSHIP – FARMERS LEFT WITHOUT ESSENTIAL INPUTS

Farmers Outraged as Inputs Vanish, Import Blocks Intensify, and Minister Duggins Gambles Away Food Security with African Surplus Scheme

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKN Times): The Ministry of Agriculture, under the direction of Minister Samal Duggins, is facing a firestorm of criticism as the agricultural sector spirals deeper into chaos. Farmers are sounding the alarm over chronic shortages of fertilizers and insecticides—inputs critical to food production—while government policy threatens to drown local farming in imported African produce.

Stockouts Everywhere – Farmers Left Empty-Handed

An official Department of Agriculture Stock Price List – August 2025 paints a grim picture. Page after page reads like a death sentence for local farmers: “Out of Stock.”

Phoenix Chlorantraniliprole – Out of stock

– Out of stock Cure insecticide – Out of stock

– Out of stock Diazinon, Malathion, Pirate, Xentari – Out of stock

– Out of stock Slug Bait, Bio Neem, Organecem, Lannate, Aramite, Aztez – all out of stock

– all out of stock Even the basic Carifen and Nema Kill used by smallholders – out of stock

From fertilizers like Agasol and Elixir blends priced at hundreds of dollars per 25kg bag, to pesticides needed for crop survival, the agricultural shelves are bare. Farmers now face a growing season crippled before it begins.

“This is madness,” one frustrated farmer told SKN Times. “We can’t get fertilizer, we can’t get pesticide, and when we try to import it ourselves, Customs blocks us. How are we supposed to feed the nation?”

Farmers Demoralised, Depressed, and Defeated

The shortages have left farmers demoralised, many openly contemplating abandoning agriculture altogether. With no access to inputs, they cannot maintain yields, protect crops, or plan for markets. The once-proud backbone of national food production is now collapsing into dependency.

“This is not just mismanagement—it is sabotage,” another farmer raged. “We’re being forced into failure.”

Minister Duggins’ “Africa Gateway” Bombshell

Adding fuel to the fire is Minister Duggins’ stunning revelation that he has committed St. Kitts to becoming a hub for African food and produce surplus, particularly from Nigeria, which would then be distributed throughout the Caribbean.

Farmers view this as nothing short of betrayal. Instead of empowering local agriculture, the policy invites foreign dumping of cheap produce into the Caribbean market—ensuring that St. Kitts’ own farmers cannot compete.

“This is a death knell for local farming,” one agricultural economist warned. “If Nigeria and other African states are allowed to flood the region with surplus produce, St. Kitts farmers will be wiped out. Food security will be a fantasy, and import dependence will deepen, not shrink.”

Food Security Undermined, Import Dependence Strengthened

At a time when global shocks—from pandemics to wars—have proven the importance of domestic food security, the Duggins policy is viewed as reckless and illogical. Instead of building resilient local systems, it throws open the gates to dependency on foreign surpluses.

“The government talks about resilience and sustainability,” said a retired farmer, “but what resilience is there in depending on another continent for food? This is not sovereignty, it’s surrender.”

Ministry in Freefall – Leadership Under Fire

The crisis in agriculture highlights a wider pattern of ministerial incompetence. Critics charge that the Ministry has failed to anticipate farmers’ needs, failed to stock critical inputs, failed to streamline import systems, and now—by choice—plans to undercut the very farmers it should be protecting.

The result is chaos, crisis, and collapse:

Farmers are frustrated, depressed, and ready to quit

Food prices are set to rise as yields plummet

Import bills will balloon as local production falls

And national food sovereignty has been traded away for political posturing

The Unanswered Question

With fields empty, shelves bare, and morale shattered, the burning question is this: Who is protecting the farmers?

Until that is answered, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis can only brace themselves for higher food prices, weaker food security, and a future where the nation’s fields lie fallow while African surplus fills the market stalls.