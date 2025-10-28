LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES GO GLOBAL

Darc Browne represents region at first-ever Cricket Impact Summit in California, highlighting Caribbean presence in international cricket development.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA — The Leeward Islands Hurricanes made their mark on the global cricket stage as representative Darc Browne attended the inaugural Cricket Impact Group Summit and Expo in Santa Clara, California — an international gathering that convened key stakeholders shaping the future of world cricket.

The landmark summit featured some of the sport’s most influential figures, including the owners of Major League Cricket (MLC) franchises such as the Seattle Orcas and the San Francisco Unicorns, two of the driving forces behind the United States’ rapidly expanding T20 ecosystem.

With cricket’s highly anticipated return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, discussions centered on sustainable growth strategies for U.S. cricket — from developing homegrown talent and infrastructure to building commercially viable franchise systems aligned with global standards.

The participation of a Caribbean representative at this level underscores the region’s increasing engagement with international cricket innovation and its readiness to adapt to new frontiers in the sport’s evolution.

For the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the wider Cricket West Indies framework, involvement in global forums like this offers critical exposure to modern franchise operations, performance management systems, and revenue-generation models now driving success in emerging markets.

In recent seasons, the Hurricanes have been steadily advancing their modernization agenda — introducing high-performance programs, expanding athlete support services, and establishing development initiatives like the Breakout League. Browne’s attendance at the summit signals the team’s ongoing commitment to learning, collaboration, and innovation as Caribbean cricket continues its journey toward global relevance and professional excellence.