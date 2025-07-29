AALIYAH WEEKES MAKES WEST INDIES U-19 SQUAD-Another Kittitian Cricket Star Shines on Regional Stage

SKN TIMES SPORTS





BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 28, 2025 – St. Kitts is celebrating yet another rising star in regional cricket as 15-year-old Aaliyah Weekes earns her place on the prestigious West Indies Women’s Under-19 squad, bringing pride and inspiration to the twin-island federation.

The youthful powerhouse has been named among the 16-member West Indies U-19 team currently battling it out in a five-match T20 International series against the USA Women’s Under-19 squad. The thrilling series bowls off from July 26 to August 3, 2025, at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground in St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago.

In a strong opening performance, the West Indies Under-19 Women’s team secured a commanding victory in the 1st Youth T20 International, winning by 5 wickets with 26 balls to spare—a promising start for the Caribbean side.

Aaliyah Weekes is known for her incredible versatility and grit on the field, showcasing her prowess as an opening batsman, part-time bowler, and right-arm opening bowler. Her cricketing journey has seen her already make waves with the Leeward Islands Under-19 team, proving she’s no stranger to high-level competition.

Weekes’ selection to the West Indies U-19 squad solidifies her status as one of St. Kitts’ brightest young sporting prospects, following in the footsteps of other Kittitian cricket stars who have donned maroon with pride.

As the regional cricketing community keeps a close watch on this exciting series, all eyes will be on Weekes to see how she continues to rise and represent not just the West Indies, but her beloved homeland of St. Kitts and Nevis with passion and power.

Congratulations to Aaliyah Weekes — another Kittitian conquering cricket’s grand stage!