Burna Boy Faces Backlash for Disrespecting Steel Pulse at Reggae Summer Jam Festival

Afrobeat star Burna Boy is facing significant backlash from reggae fans after reportedly disrespecting legendary reggae band Steel Pulse at the Reggae Summer Jam Festival in Germany. The controversy erupted when Burna Boy, arriving with a large entourage, demanded additional dressing rooms and attempted to take over Steel Pulse’s assigned space.

David “Electric” Hinds, Steel Pulse’s singer and guitarist, took to Instagram to share the incident. “Burna Boy and security crew fully disrespected us Steel Pulse, trying to kick us out of our dressing room so he could have 4 dressing rooms for his massive entourage,” Hinds recounted. He added that Selwyn Brown, an original member of Steel Pulse, was furious, and their team stood firm against Burna Boy’s demands.

The confrontation escalated when the festival’s security team built a barricade, using a blacked-out chain-link fence to split the hallway between Steel Pulse’s and Burna Boy’s dressing rooms. Hinds described the experience as feeling like they were imprisoned.

“Summerjam, why do you have a full security team that think they can come in and bully people? Who the hell does Burna Boy think he is? And because of us refusing to leave, the security team proceeded to build a barricade… making it feel like we were in prison or something,” Hinds expressed on World A Reggae.

Hinds condemned Burna Boy and his team’s behavior, stating it was unbecoming and did not align with the ethos of reggae. He urged legendary reggae festivals to stand against such actions, emphasizing that reggae culture promotes peace, love, and unity.

“Disrespected a foundation group who were pivotal in the legacy reggae music has today!! @burnaboygram, you disrespected the whole genre and culture and @summerjam_festival_official, you lot should be ashamed of yourselves. Burna Boy is an absolute nobody in comparison; the world needs to value impact instead of celebrity,” Hinds added.

Reggae fans echoed Hinds’ sentiments, criticizing Burna Boy for his actions and calling for respect towards Steel Pulse. The incident has sparked a debate on social media about respecting musical legends and preserving the values of reggae culture.

Steel Pulse’s message resonates strongly within the reggae community, highlighting the importance of respecting those who have paved the way for the genre’s growth and influence. Burna Boy’s actions have undoubtedly left a mark, reminding everyone of the need for humility and respect in the music industry.