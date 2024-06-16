Kore Band Drops Electrifying New Single “Code 50: FRESH” Just in Time for Culturama 50!

June 14, 2024 – Nevis: The Kore Band is thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single, “Code 50: FRESH.” This vibrant track is set to become the anthem of the summer, celebrating the spirit and style of Nevis’ Culturama 50 festivities.”Code 50: FRESH,” featuring the dynamic vocals of lead singer KT Dan, is a lively and upbeat ode to stepping out in style and embracing the excitement of Culturama. The song, arranged by the talented Leroy “Trackstar” Chapman, captures the essence of feeling fresh and fabulous, perfectly encapsulating the energy and exuberance of this milestone celebration.Produced, mixed, and mastered at the renowned Masablue’s Country Kitchen, “Code 50: FRESH” showcases the Kore Band’s signature sound, blending infectious rhythms with captivating lyrics. This release marks the first of many from the Kore Band as they gear up for an unforgettable Culturama 50 celebration.KT Dan’s powerful vocals paired with Chapman’s masterful arrangement create a track that’s sure to get everyone on their feet. With its catchy hooks and vibrant production, “Code 50: FRESH” is poised to be a staple at every Culturama event this year.Don’t miss out on this exciting release! “Code 50: FRESH” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more electrifying releases from the Kore Band as they continue to bring the spirit of Culturama 50 to life through their music.Download WAV Code 50: FRESH: https://www.mediafire.com/file/6h0pe4hsnpe770f/Code_50_FRESH.wav/fileFor more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, please contact:Cory TysonTheKoreTeam@gmail.com(869) 662-1188Follow the Kore Band on social media for the latest updates:Instagram: @thekorenevis Twitter: @thekoreteamFacebook: @thekorenevisYouTube: @thekoreteamAbout the Kore Band: The Kore Band is a vibrant and energetic musical group known for their dynamic performances and infectious rhythms. With a passion for creating music that resonates with audiences, the Kore Band is dedicated to bringing joy and excitement to every event. Their latest single, “Code 50: FRESH,” is a testament to their commitment to celebrating culture and community through music.