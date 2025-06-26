KONRIS RETURNS FROM BERLIN WHILE ISLAND STILL BONE DRY! PUBLIC OUTRAGE GROWS OVER ONGOING WATER CRISIS DESPITE HEAVY RAINFALL

Deutschland, Berlin, Französische Str. 32,

Global Centre for Climate Mobility, Berlin Climate Mobility Forum, Hhigh Level Breakfast, 16.6.2025 with Minister Konris Maynard

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 26, 2025 — Minister Konris Maynard is back from Berlin—but the water is still not back in the pipes.

After traveling to Germany to attend the high-profile Berlin Climate Mobility Forum, Minister of Public Infrastructure Konris Maynard has officially returned to the Federation. But his return has done little to calm growing public anger over the persistent and worsening water crisis affecting communities across St. Kitts.

The two-day forum, which ran from June 16–17, brought together global leaders, heads of state, climate advocates, and civil society voices to explore climate-driven migration and adaptation strategies. Maynard took center stage, urging the world to reframe climate mobility as a path to empowerment and resilience.

But back home, citizens are asking a different question: how can a minister talk about resilience abroad while his own country can’t even get a steady flow of water?

For weeks, residents have endured disrupted water supply, dry taps, and growing frustration, all while watching heavy rains fall without any apparent improvement in water service. The irony isn’t lost on the public.

“Konris talking big in Berlin while we can’t flush our toilets in Conaree,” one resident vented on social media.

Maynard’s latest international trip adds to a string of off-island engagements by government ministers even as basic services continue to falter. While climate advocacy is important, many are calling for immediate, on-the-ground leadership and solutions—not just speeches on global stages.

“We don’t need more talk. We need water. Full stop,” said a mother of three from Saddlers.

Despite his return from Berlin, there’s still no clear public update on what immediate measures will be taken to address the water woes affecting the island. As frustration continues to mount, so too does the demand for real answers and responsible leadership.

