MADAGASCAR IN TURMOIL: MILITARY SEIZES POWER MINUTES AFTER PRESIDENT RAJOELINA IS IMPEACHED

In a dramatic escalation that has stunned the Indian Ocean region and sent shockwaves through African and global diplomatic circles, Madagascar has once again descended into political chaos. The country’s fragile democracy teeters on the edge of collapse after the head of an elite military unit announced that the army had seized power — mere minutes after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina for “desertion of duty.”

A GOVERNMENT FALLS IN REAL TIME

The chain of events unfolded with cinematic speed. On Tuesday afternoon, as parliamentarians cast their votes to remove Rajoelina, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, commander of the powerful CAPSAT unit — the same branch that played a pivotal role in Madagascar’s 2009 coup — appeared before a government building and declared:

“We have taken power.”

In his statement, Randrianirina announced that the military had dissolved all state institutions except for the lower house of parliament — the very body that impeached the president moments earlier.

The declaration came just hours after Rajoelina, 51, attempted a desperate pre-emptive strike: issuing a presidential decree dissolving the National Assembly in an effort to block the impeachment vote. But the legislature defied the order, moving swiftly to oust him on the grounds that he had “abandoned his duties” and left the nation leaderless amid spiraling protests, blackouts, and shortages.

A PRESIDENT IN EXILE, A NATION IN CRISIS

According to reports, Rajoelina fled Madagascar late Monday, claiming he feared for his life after two weeks of deadly street confrontations between security forces and enraged citizens — many of them young, unemployed Gen-Z protesters demanding accountability for years of corruption, energy failures, and water crises.

Once hailed as the youthful entrepreneur who rose from a disc jockey to a reformist leader, Rajoelina’s second presidency has ended in humiliation and chaos. His final act — an attempted dissolution of the legislature via a Facebook post and a radio announcement — now stands as a symbol of a collapsing regime overwhelmed by the people’s discontent.

GEN-Z RAGE AND THE FAILURE OF ELITES

The driving force behind this political implosion has been a generation of young Malagasy citizens who have lost faith in a ruling elite that has failed to deliver even the most basic necessities. For weeks, tens of thousands took to the streets of Antananarivo and other cities, braving tear gas and bullets to denounce a government they see as detached, corrupt, and indifferent.

With electricity blackouts lasting up to 16 hours a day and widespread water shortages crippling livelihoods, the protests became less about politics and more about survival. The once-charismatic Rajoelina, who swept back into power in 2019 promising stability and modernization, now faces the same fate as many African leaders before him — toppled by the anger of his own people and abandoned by his allies.

THE RETURN OF THE MILITARY FACTOR

The involvement of CAPSAT — historically a decisive player in Madagascar’s coups — suggests that the military has once again placed itself at the center of power in the absence of political legitimacy. Randrianirina’s statement, though brief, carried chilling echoes of the country’s 2009 military takeover that first brought Rajoelina to power.

Analysts warn that this could mark the beginning of another prolonged period of instability, isolation, and economic hardship for Madagascar, an island already battered by poverty, corruption, and climate-induced disasters.

A REGION ON EDGE

The events in Madagascar send tremors far beyond its shores. The African Union, SADC, and international observers have long feared the resurgence of military interventionism across the continent. From Niger to Gabon, and now to Madagascar, a troubling pattern of democratic backsliding is re-emerging — often justified by claims of “national rescue” or “restoring order.”

For the Caribbean and other small island nations observing from afar, Madagascar’s crisis offers a sobering reminder: when leadership loses touch with its people, the vacuum it leaves invites chaos.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

As of Wednesday morning, the situation in Antananarivo remains tense but relatively calm. The military has reportedly taken control of government buildings, while the fate of the ousted president — now believed to be in exile abroad — remains uncertain.

Whether the army intends to establish a transitional authority, hold elections, or cement its power remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Madagascar’s fragile democracy has once again been shattered by the weight of broken promises and popular fury.

