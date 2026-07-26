CARIBBEAN MAKES HISTORY AS MICHELLE DALEY ELECTED FIRST REGIONAL PRESIDENT OF CALC

Barbadian legislative drafter Shaquille Newton also becomes the first national from Barbados elected to the association’s governing council

SINGAPORE — The Caribbean has achieved a major international legal milestone following the election of two distinguished regional legislative drafters to senior positions within the Commonwealth Association of Legislative Counsel, commonly known as CALC.

Jamaican attorney-at-law and legislative drafter Michelle Daley has been elected President of CALC, becoming the first Caribbean national to lead the professional association in its 42-year history.

In another historic development, Barbadian attorney-at-law and legislative drafter Shaquille Newton was elected Americas Representative, becoming the first Barbadian to serve on the CALC Council.

The elections took place during the association’s Full Conference and General Meeting, held at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore from July 15 to 17, 2026.

The appointments are being celebrated as a defining moment for the Caribbean legislative drafting community and an indication of the region’s increasing influence in legislative drafting, law reform and policy development throughout the Commonwealth.

CALC is the professional association representing legislative counsel and legislative drafters across Commonwealth jurisdictions. The organisation promotes cooperation, professional development, mentorship and the exchange of knowledge while encouraging high standards in the preparation of clear, effective and accessible legislation.

Daley, regarded as one of the Caribbean’s most experienced and respected legislative drafters, has held senior drafting positions in several jurisdictions across the region.

During her inaugural address, she called for a more inclusive, engaged and forward-looking organisation, declaring that as CALC approaches its 45th anniversary, “it can no longer be business as usual.”

She said the association must review its Constitution and operating structure to ensure it remains “fit for purpose for the world we now live in.”

Daley also encouraged CALC to learn from the experience and development of other Commonwealth organisations, noting that legislative drafters understand the importance of precedents and should use those lessons to shape the association’s future.

Reflecting on her own experience after joining CALC approximately 30 years ago, Daley acknowledged that she initially did not feel a strong sense of belonging within the organisation.

She said the introduction of Regional Representatives in 2009 helped to transform CALC by allowing more members to have “a seat at the table.” The governing council has since expanded from four members to 15.

“There is a richness in the diversity of ideas and perspectives that can be found in the CALC family,” Daley told delegates.

She encouraged members across the Commonwealth to contribute their knowledge, experience and skills through CALC’s committees, programmes and initiatives.

“We get out of CALC what we put in,” she said, adding that “many hands make light work.”

Daley’s vision for a more representative and collaborative organisation closely aligns with the priorities outlined by newly elected Americas Representative Shaquille Newton.

Newton was nominated by Daley and seconded by Ryan Awai, Assistant Chief Parliamentary Counsel of Trinidad and Tobago, demonstrating the strong regional support behind his candidacy.

Throughout his campaign, Newton advocated for greater cooperation among legislative drafters across the Americas, along with stronger mentorship opportunities and increased support for young professionals entering the field.

He has also committed to helping build sustainable legislative drafting capacity throughout the Caribbean and the wider Commonwealth.

During the conference, Newton delivered a comparative analysis examining legislative drafting styles in Barbados, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

He currently serves as a Senior Legal Adviser within the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Newton previously spent five years as Parliamentary Counsel in the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel within the Attorney General’s Chambers of Barbados.

A 2021 United Kingdom Chevening Scholar, he holds a Master of Laws in Drafting Legislation, Regulation and Policy with Distinction from the University of London, in addition to other postgraduate legal qualifications.

Newton is also widely published in the areas of legislative drafting and law reform. His academic work has appeared in respected publications including CALC’s journal, The Loophole, and the European Journal of Law Reform.

The election of Daley and Newton represents a significant achievement for Caribbean legal professionals and places the region at the centre of ongoing discussions about legislative reform, institutional development and the future of legislative drafting across the Commonwealth.