KING HARALD V OF NORWAY DIES AT 89, ENDING HISTORIC 35-YEAR REIGN

OSLO, Norway — Friday, August 28, 2026: Norway is mourning the death of King Harald V, one of Europe’s longest-serving and most widely respected monarchs, who passed away Friday at the age of 89.

The Norwegian Royal Court officially announced that King Harald died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 a.m. on August 28.

His death brings to a close a remarkable 35-year reign that saw Norway’s monarchy adapt to enormous social change while Harald emerged as a steady symbol of national unity.

Born on February 21, 1937, Harald was the first Norwegian-born monarch in nearly six centuries. His childhood was dramatically shaped by World War II, when he and members of the royal family were forced into exile following Nazi Germany’s occupation of Norway.

He later studied at Oxford University and represented Norway as a competitive sailor at three Olympic Games before eventually ascending the throne following the death of his father, King Olav V, in 1991.

King Harald also became known for helping modernize the Norwegian monarchy.

His marriage to Sonja Haraldsen, a commoner, in 1968 followed a lengthy courtship and was regarded as groundbreaking for Norway’s royal family. Over the decades, the King developed a reputation for being approachable, measured and deeply connected to the Norwegian public.

His leadership was particularly remembered during moments of national grief. Following the devastating attacks in Norway in 2011, Harald became an important voice of compassion and unity. He later drew international attention for speeches embracing diversity, tolerance and an increasingly multicultural Norway.

The King experienced several health challenges in his later years but repeatedly resisted suggestions that he should abdicate, maintaining that his constitutional oath represented a lifelong commitment.

With Harald’s passing, his son has now succeeded him as King Haakon VIII. The new monarch confirmed during an extraordinary Council of State on Friday that he would continue the royal motto used by his father, grandfather and great-grandfather: “Alt for Norge” — “All for Norway.”

King Harald leaves behind Queen Sonja, their children and grandchildren, as Norway enters a new chapter in its royal history.

For generations of Norwegians, however, Harald V will be remembered as the monarch who helped guide an old institution into the modern era while remaining a familiar and reassuring presence through more than three decades on the throne.