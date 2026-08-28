ST. KITTS-NEVIS ENGINEER CLECTON PHILLIP TAKES VOYKUH GLOBAL WITH GOOGLE PLAY LAUNCH IN 177 COUNTRIES

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis engineer, strategist and technology innovator Clecton Phillip has reached another major milestone with Voykuh, his Caribbean-built civic intelligence platform, now available on Google Play across 177 countries and regions.

The Android launch significantly expands the global reach of a platform developed around a clear mission — giving small states stronger tools for civic intelligence, informed public discussion, source-aware analysis and policy exploration.

Voykuh combines regional analysis and civic conversation with its Rupture Simulation Engine, a specialised tool designed to explore fiscal pressures, policy shocks and resilience challenges affecting small-state economies.

The Google Play release follows Voykuh’s recent rollout on Apple’s App Store, marking another important step in taking a technology platform conceived in St. Kitts and Nevis to an international audience.

Phillip thanked the testers who helped guide the platform through its development and closed-testing stages, particularly those who remained involved through the process leading to production.

“This is only the beginning,” the Voykuh announcement stated.

The development represents a notable achievement for Caribbean technology and innovation, particularly because Voykuh is being designed around the economic, governance and policy realities of smaller nations rather than simply adapting tools originally created for much larger economies.

Google Play supports app distribution across a broad international network of countries and territories, giving developers the ability to make applications accessible to users across multiple global markets.

Voykuh is now available on Android through Google Play, on Apple devices through the App Store and through its web platform.

Voykuh — Civic intelligence for small states.