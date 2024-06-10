Tenshon and Wiseman Shoot Video for Trending Single “Did It Again”

Rising reggae stars Tenshon and Wiseman have collaborated on the powerful single “Did It Again”, featured on the Blood Sacrifice Riddim compilation. Produced by Karamanti for Blakkwuman22 Music, the project was released on October 13, 2023, to widespread acclaim. Yesterday (May 29th), the men shot the official video at two locations in Salem, St. Ann, Jamaica.



It promises to be a visual masterpiece, capturing the essence of the artists’ message against the stunning backdrop of the Jamaican landscape. “The energy was high,” shared Tenshon. Wiseman added, “We can’t wait for everyone to see it.” The video is set to be released in mid-June.



“Did It Again” showcases Tenshon and Wiseman‘s powerful vocals and poignant lyrics, blending seamlessly with the infectious Blood Sacrifice beat. The song has resonated with listeners worldwide, solidifying their positions as ones to watch in the reggae scene.



While the video is being edited, reggae enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the Blood Sacrifice Riddim, a showcase of talented artists (Turbulence, Yahdeen Essence, Karamanti, Higher Trod, Wiseman, and Tenshon) and Karamanti‘s production prowess. It can be streamed or downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, and all other major music platforms.