BLAZING FAST! KIM COLLINS JR. TAKES ON LONDON’S BEST IN HIGH-STAKES ATHLETICS SHOWDOWN

“”

London, UK – The world of track and field is about to witness history in the making as Kim Collins Jr., son of legendary sprint icon Kim Collins, gears up for the BFTTA Athletic Competition this Sunday, March 9th. At just nine years old, this pint-sized powerhouse is already shaking up the athletics scene, proving that greatness runs in his blood!

But this isn’t just any race—Kim Jr. won’t only be competing against his age group. The BFTTA event is structured around personal best timings, meaning the young sprint sensation will be racing alongside older, more seasoned competitors—some as much as five years his senior! Yet, those who have seen him in action know that this rising star is unfazed by the challenge.

Kim Jr. is set to blaze down the track in both the 100m and 200m events, races in which he has already showcased jaw-dropping speed. Earlier this year, he dominated the Lee Valley U15 Males BFTTA Indoor Series, stunning the crowd as he sprinted to victory in both the 60m and 200m races. His electrifying performances have made one thing clear—Kim Jr. isn’t just following in his father’s footsteps; he’s carving out his own legacy.

His meteoric rise has captured the attention of athletics enthusiasts, coaches, and his proud mother, all of whom believe this young phenom has what it takes to be the next big name in sprinting. Undergoing an intense training regimen, Kim Jr. is sharpening his technique, boosting his endurance, and preparing to leave his competitors in the dust.

All eyes will be on the track this Sunday as Kim Collins Jr. prepares to prove that he’s not just a name—he’s a force to be reckoned with! Will he rise to the challenge and steal the show? Stay tuned, because this is just the beginning of what promises to be an unstoppable sprinting career!