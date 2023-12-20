Kaitlynn Wilson Captures the Crown: Basseterre High School Student Wins Republic Bank Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis 2023/24

In a dazzling display of grace, talent, and charisma, Kaitlynn Wilson, a student of Basseterre High School, emerged triumphant as she clinched the coveted Republic Bank Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis crown on Tuesday night, December 19. The grand event unfolded at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, captivating the audience with its glitz and glamour.

Facing stiff competition from seven other talented contestants, Kaitlynn not only secured the top honor but also left an indelible mark by dominating in various categories. Her remarkable performance garnered a total of 684 points, establishing her as the rightful queen of the pageant.

Kaitlynn’s achievements extended beyond the crown, as she claimed multiple accolades during the competition. Her prowess was recognized in categories such as Best Performing Talent, Best Evening Wear, Best Onstage Interview, and Ms Photogenic, showcasing her versatility and poise on the stage.

Destiny Huggins of the Charles E Mills Secondary School secured the first runner-up position, earning a commendable 658 points. The second runner-up title was awarded to Cyanna Johnson of CFBC, who amassed a total of 636 points. The third runner-up position went to Victoria Eloi of Saddlers Secondary School, who earned 617 points.

Recognizing the importance of eloquence and cultural representation, Ms Avonnie Wyatt of ICCS received the Best Ambassadorial Speech prize. Meanwhile, Ms Taiyonce Liburd of VHS was honored with the Best Ambassadorial Costume award.

Notably, Kaitlynn Wilson’s victory marks the second major competition win for a Basseterre High School student during Sugar Mas 52. The Junior Calypso King Star Boy Nicolas, also a proud BHS Stormer, had previously clinched a title, further solidifying the school’s reputation for producing exceptional talents.

As Kaitlynn basks in the glory of her well-deserved triumph, her win adds another chapter to the legacy of excellence maintained by the Basseterre High School in the realm of pageantry and artistic achievements.