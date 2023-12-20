St. Kitts and Nevis: A Comparative Analysis of Budget Allocations for 2022-23 vs. 2023-2024 Under Minister Terrence Drew’s Leadership.
The budget presentation for the fiscal year 2023-2024 by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance , Dr. Hon.Terrance Drew, has set the stage for an interesting period in the development of the federation as the new Drew Administration having already served almost 20 months in office will now have to show their mettle as the honeymoon period has long passed and the people and the country have had enough of the excuse of immaturity and lack of experience in the implementation of major transformative developments and programmes and policies. The budget, totaling EC$1.09 billion, signifies an effort to deepen the COVID-19 recovery process and stimulate growth for a more resilient future. The theme, “Towards our transformation as a Sustainable Small Island State,” underscores the government’s commitment to sustainable development.
A detailed analysis of the budget allocations for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 fiscal years reveals significant changes in the allotments for various ministries. The following table highlights the increase or decrease in budget allocations for each ministry:
|Ministry
|2022-2023 Budget (EC$)
|2023-2024 Budget (EC$)
|Change (EC$)
|Governor General Office
|1.933 million
|1.694 million
|-0.239 million
|Parliament
|2.1 million
|1.374 million
|-0.726 million
|Audit Office
|1.5 million
|1.518 million
|+0.018 million
|Justice and Legal
|14.1 million
|10.361 million
|-3.739 million
|Office of the Prime Minister
|100 million
|113.821 million
|+13.821 million
|National Security, Citizenship, and Immigration
|98 million
|79.384 million
|-18.616 million
|International Trade, Industry, Commerce, and Consumer Affairs
|6.3 million
|5.657 million
|-0.643 million
|Ministry of Finance
|307 million
|196.055 million
|-110.945 million
|Social Development and Gender Affairs
|43.2 million
|41.24 million
|-1.96 million
|Agriculture and Fisheries
|25.1 million
|18.495 million
|-6.605 million
|Tourism, Civil Aviation, and International Transport
|44.5 million
|27.655 million
|-16.845 million
|Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities, and Domestic Transport
|66.6 million
|24.182 million
|-42.418 million
|Education
|111.8 million
|97.267 million
|-14.533 million
|Health and Social Security
|93.8 million
|79.286 million
|-14.514 million
|Sports and Creative Economy
|19.1 million
|11.716 million
|-7.384 million
|Sustainable Development
|15.5 million
|8.737 million
|-6.763 million
|Foreign Affairs
|20.2 million
|20.776 million
|+0.576 million
|Attorney General
|13.1 million
|11.217 million
|-1.883 million
|Employment and Labour
|6.3 million
|2.456 million
|-3.844 million
|Housing, Human Settlement, and Faith-Based Affairs
|6.7 million
|2.163 million
|-4.537 million
|Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment
|8.5 million
|7.176 million
|-1.324 million
|Information, Communication Technology, and Post
|13.4 million
|12.747 million
|-0.653 million
|Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing, and Disabilities
|2.4 million
|2.966 million
|+0.566 million
|Economic Development and Investment
|2.6 million
|3.958 million
|+1.358 million
|Small Business and Entrepreneurship
|1.2 million
|2.151 million
|+0.951 million
As the budget debate progresses, these changes in allocations signal a strategic realignment of priorities and resources to address the evolving needs of St. Kitts and Nevis. The government’s commitment to fostering growth and resilience will undoubtedly be scrutinized in the coming months, as citizens and stakeholders assess the impact of these budgetary decisions on the nation’s future.
