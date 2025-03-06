Julie Charles Named New Director of Government Printery

Julie Charles has been appointed as the new Director of the Government Printery, marking another major milestone in her dynamic professional journey.

Charles, a household name in both the public and private sectors, steps into this prestigious role just months after serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC). Her appointment comes on the heels of the abrupt termination of her predecessor, raising eyebrows and sparking speculation about the government’s latest shuffle of key personnel.

With over two decades of managerial experience under her belt, Charles is no stranger to high-stakes leadership. Armed with a Master of Business Administration in Marketing and Human Resource Management from Walden University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Baruch College, she boasts an impressive academic track record. Her induction into elite honor societies like Golden Key International Honor Society and Delta Mu Delta speaks volumes about her intellectual prowess.

But Julie Charles is far more than just a paper-pushing executive. The fiery go-getter has carved out a name for herself as a fierce advocate for women and children, dedicating countless hours to community mentorship programs like the Big Sister Program and Project Viola. As a volunteer facilitator with the Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development, Charles has been a relentless champion for the victims of gender-based violence, proving that her passion for people burns just as bright as her corporate ambitions.

Her versatility stretches even further — from certified court mediator to anti-money laundering expert — and she’s a familiar voice on the airwaves, hosting the popular talk show Mind, Body, and Soul on Freedom FM.

The appointment of Julie Charles as Director of the Government Printery is sending shockwaves through political and corporate circles, with many questioning whether her ascension is a strategic power play by the current administration or simply a reward for unwavering dedication and excellence.

Whether hailed as a trailblazing woman of substance or a controversial political chess piece, one thing is certain — Julie Charles is a force to be reckoned with, and her next chapter promises to be anything but ordinary.