KIM COLLINS STADIUM FIASCO: NATIONAL EVENTS POSTPONED: MINISTER DUGGINS’ LEADERSHIP FAILS AGAIN

The long-running saga surrounding the delayed redevelopment of the Kim Collins Stadium has taken another embarrassing turn, with the postponement of both the highly anticipated RAMS Primary School Championships and the National Interschool Track and Field Championships. The postponement comes as the stadium will once again fail to meet the completion deadline promised by Minister of Sports, Hon. Samal Duggins.

A source close to the project has confirmed that the facility will not be ready to host the two marquee national sporting events, despite Minister Duggins’ public assurances that the stadium would be delivered by the end of this month. The latest delay marks yet another broken promise from the embattled Sports Minister, whose management of the project has been widely criticized.

This latest development has reignited frustration among athletes, parents, and sports enthusiasts who have endured more than a year of setbacks. The Kim Collins Stadium was initially scheduled for completion prior to last year’s National Primary School Championships and the St. Kitts Nationals, but those deadlines came and went without delivery. The missed deadlines sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for Duggins’ removal as Minister of Sports.

Minister Duggins has maintained that significant upgrades have already been completed at the facility, including new seating, roof renovations, upgraded bathroom facilities, and fresh paintwork. He also claimed via social media that the track is in its final stage, with only the top layer left to be laid. However, the consistent failure to meet announced timelines has cast doubt on the Minister’s competence and the government’s ability to manage the project.

“In spite of the challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a top-tier facility that meets the needs of our athletes and the wider sporting community,” Minister Duggins declared in a recent social media post.

His reassurances, however, have done little to quell public frustration as the stadium’s delays now stretch into a second year, leaving the nation’s young athletes without a proper venue to showcase their talents.

With the latest postponements, critics are once again questioning whether Minister Duggins is fit to continue overseeing the project. As the saga drags on, the sporting community is left waiting—disappointed, disillusioned, and demanding accountability.