BREAKING: Josephine George Tapped to Lead Bank of Montserrat Into Bold New Era of Growth and Innovation

Little Bay, Montserrat – May 20, 2025 —

In a move set to usher in a dynamic new chapter for the island’s leading financial institution, the Bank of Montserrat Limited has officially announced the appointment of Mrs. Josephine George as its new General Manager, effective June 1, 2025.

With more than 30 years of cross-sector leadership experience under her belt, Mrs. George steps into the role with a powerful mandate: to accelerate the Bank’s digital transformation and steer its trajectory of record-breaking performance and sustained growth.

Speaking on her appointment, Mrs. George expressed deep appreciation and excitement:

“I am honoured to have been chosen to lead such a pivotal institution in Montserrat. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team at Bank of Montserrat Limited, and engaging directly with our valued customers and stakeholders to learn from their experiences and continue building a world-class community bank.”

A Respected Regional Leader

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Dalton Lee, lauded the appointment, calling it a strategic step forward:

“We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. George. Her wealth of experience, vision, and leadership will be critical as we push forward with innovation, operational excellence, and long-term resilience for the Bank and the people of Montserrat.”

A Force in Finance and Organizational Strategy

Mrs. George’s credentials read like a blueprint for institutional excellence. She holds a Chartered Banker MBA with Distinction from Bangor University (UK) and a suite of additional qualifications in business leadership, human resources, and organizational transformation—skills that have been honed across both public and private sectors in the Caribbean.

Known for her ability to execute high-impact strategies in small-island environments, she brings a unique perspective to Montserrat’s financial landscape at a time when innovation, resilience, and customer trust are paramount.

Bank Poised for New Heights

In a statement, the Bank hailed Mrs. George’s arrival as a milestone moment:

“This appointment marks an exciting new phase for the Bank of Montserrat Limited as we build on our recent record earnings and continue to strengthen our role as a trusted partner in the economic growth of Montserrat.”

With Mrs. George at the helm, expectations are high—and so is the momentum. The island nation’s banking sector is bracing for a transformative wave of leadership driven by vision, purpose, and bold ambition.

One thing is certain: The future of banking in Montserrat just got a whole lot brighter.

