“WORST GOVERNMENT EVER!” – DJ MorryShow UNLEASHES SCATHING ATTACK ON PM DREW ADMINISTRATION, DEMANDS AG WILKIN’S RESIGNATION



Popular SKNLP Foot Soldier Says Country Would Be Better Off Under Timothy Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 20, 2025 —

In an explosive podcast episode that’s setting political circles ablaze, outspoken SKNLP foot soldier and activist DJ MorryShaw has delivered a brutal indictment of the Drew Administration, calling it the “worst government St. Kitts and Nevis has ever seen.” His stinging commentary echoes rising frustrations among once-loyal Labour supporters, many of whom now question whether the nation’s leadership has lost its moral compass.

“It bleed my heart,” MorryShaw declared with anguish, “to know I helped put this government in power. But they are worse than the former administration!”

The popular radio personality didn’t mince words as he blasted what he described as failed governance, misappropriation of public resources, and an elite leadership class detached from the cries of the poor.

“If allyuh was taking the money to help poor people, we could understand,” he said. “But poor people not touching it. The money gone in the wrong place!”

A CALL TO RECALL: AG GARTH WILKIN UNDER FIRE

Perhaps the most damning part of MorryShaw’s broadcast was his renewed call for Attorney General Garth Wilkin to resign. Citing comments made by a judge in a recent court ruling—not his own opinion—MorryShaw argued that Wilkin was found to have breached the law by failing to remit social security payments for extended periods.

“Not the DJ say it—a learned judge say it. And if that’s not grounds for dismissal, what is?” he asked rhetorically.

In a moment of pointed sarcasm, MorryShaw turned his attention directly to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew:

“Mr. Prime Minister, you say you want to press charges on people? Start with your AG! He’s the one the court says broke the law—not me!”

MorryShaw further claimed that the Attorney General, despite the serious nature of the allegations, continues to serve without accountability:

“The AG should not be in that position with something like this hanging over his head. This is about law, trust, and leadership—and this government is failing on all three!”

IS LABOUR BLEEDING SUPPORT?

In a statement that sent shockwaves through Labour circles, DJ MorryShaw issued a sobering warning:

“If Labour people are satisfied with this kind of behaviour, then give the country back to Timothy!”

That reference to former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris—a man previously reviled by many in the SKNLP base—marks a striking shift in the political winds. The suggestion that Harris “took better care of the people” is one that’s gaining traction among the disillusioned.

THE PEOPLE’S VERDICT: A GROWING RECKONING

MorryShaw’s viral broadcast has ignited fierce debate across the federation. Is the Drew-led Labour government collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions? Is the once-promising administration now facing a full-blown credibility crisis?

What’s clear is that DJ MorryShaw has become a megaphone for the grassroots, and his message is unmistakable: “Focus on the people’s work—or get ready to lose the next election!”

As calls for accountability grow louder, one question looms large:

Can this administration survive its own supporters?

