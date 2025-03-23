JONETTE BOYD SHAKES UP ST. KITTS TOURISM: A BOLD NEW ERA BEGINS!

St. Kitts’ tourism scene is experiencing a groundbreaking transformation under the dynamic leadership of Jonette Boyd, the newly appointed Marketing and Communications Manager at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA). Boyd is already making waves with her strategic initiatives, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in Caribbean tourism.

Boyd’s first major test came with the SKTA’s high-impact, week-long visit to the UK travel trade, where she spearheaded a campaign to revolutionize engagement and boost bookings to the breathtaking sugar-isle. Under her leadership, the SKTA hit the ground running at Unite Caribbean in London on March 10, holding pivotal meetings with 21 UK tour operators. This was followed by a power move at the Caribbean by the Coast event in Bexhill-on-Sea on March 11, where St. Kitts took center stage.

The grand finale? A star-studded, travel agent-exclusive event on March 13, hosted by St. Kitts in partnership with the Nevis Tourism Authority. Industry heavyweights—including Suzy Trott, UK Trade Sales Representative for St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and Cari Abonador-Alexander, Director of Sales and Marketing for Park Hyatt St. Kitts—joined forces with Boyd to showcase St. Kitts as the ultimate Caribbean escape.

Boyd’s innovative marketing approach saw St. Kitts sponsoring the pre-dinner canapés and cocktails at Caribbean by the Coast, thrilling more than 30 travel agents with signature Kittitian rum-based cocktails. To further cement agent engagement, SKTA pulled off a major coup—giving away a highly coveted spot on an exclusive four-night St. Kitts Fam trip, won by Penny Brown of Godalming Travel.

The event at the Ivy Chelsea Garden in London proved to be a game-changer, drawing 25 independent travel agencies and industry professionals. With a series of networking sessions, engaging presentations, and electrifying prize draws, St. Kitts positioned itself as a must-book destination. Megan Harris from Travel Republic snagged a spot on the upcoming Fam trip, while Laverne Walker of Sackville Travel walked away with a prized bottle of spiced Kittitian rum.

But Boyd’s marketing mastery didn’t stop there. She led a powerhouse delegation to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami (Feb. 19–22), where St. Kitts stole the spotlight with a stunning culinary showcase. With chefs Stephan Marsham and Alaric Arache presenting traditional johnny cakes and saltfish, the island left festival-goers in awe, cementing its reputation as a rising culinary tourism hotspot.

Boyd’s ascent to leadership is the culmination of an impressive career at SKTA, dating back to 2017 when she was first appointed Public Relations Officer. Her journey through the ranks—from Communications Coordinator to her current role—reflects her relentless dedication and visionary approach. Armed with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Brooklyn College and an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Business Administration and Management from Kingsborough Community College, Boyd is well-equipped to propel St. Kitts to new heights on the global stage.

Her responsibilities span a vast spectrum, from crafting compelling tourism industry updates to masterminding promotional campaigns and overseeing regional advertising for the St. Kitts Music Festival. As Chair of Media Management for the festival, she ensures unparalleled media coverage, while also leading digital marketing, events planning, and influencer collaborations.

With Boyd at the helm, the future of St. Kitts tourism looks brighter than ever. Her innovative strategies and unyielding passion for brand elevation are setting a new standard—one that promises to redefine the island’s global appeal and captivate travelers like never before. Stay tuned, because the Jonette Boyd era has only just begun!