PM Drew Jets Off Again—This Time to Nigeria Amid Mounting Criticism Over Non-Stop Overseas Travel!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew is once again on the move, jetting off to Nigeria in what has become a relentless streak of overseas engagements, despite rising public outrage over the frequency of his and his Cabinet’s international travels.

With concerns mounting over governance at home, Drew, accompanied by Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Calvin St. Juste, is set to embark on yet another diplomatic mission—this time to Africa’s largest economy. His visit underscores the growing ties between Africa and the Caribbean, with a focus on economic cooperation and investment.

While supporters hail this trip as a strategic push for foreign investment, critics argue that Drew’s government is more focused on globetrotting than tackling urgent national issues, including crime, healthcare, and economic hardship.

High-Profile Summit or High-Flying Getaway?

One of the key highlights of this visit will be Drew’s participation as a keynote speaker at the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS), slated for March 25-28 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The summit, hosted in partnership with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, aims to strengthen business and investment ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

With discussions centered on trade, finance, and sustainable business, the summit presents opportunities for St. Kitts and Nevis to position itself as an international investment hub. However, many question whether these overseas missions yield tangible benefits for the people of the federation or merely serve as lavish networking events for top officials.

A Growing Pattern of Frequent Travel

Drew’s latest international engagement follows a series of high-profile trips that have raised eyebrows and sparked fiery debates. His administration has been heavily criticized for the sheer number of overseas trips taken since assuming office, with many calling for greater transparency on the cost and impact of these foreign excursions.

“While the PM and his ministers continue to rack up air miles, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left grappling with rising crime and economic uncertainty,” one political observer remarked. “At what point do we prioritize fixing problems at home over flying off to every global event?”

Investment or Passport Sales?

A key component of this visit will be the promotion of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Program, now rebranded under the Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC). With Nigeria being home to many High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) seeking global mobility and wealth diversification, Drew is expected to market St. Kitts and Nevis as a prime destination for alternative citizenship and investment.

But skeptics argue that the CBI program, once a major revenue driver, is facing increased scrutiny and regulatory challenges. Many wonder whether Drew’s overseas missions are a desperate bid to salvage the program or a genuine effort to foster meaningful economic partnerships.

More Questions Than Answers

As the Prime Minister adds yet another stamp to his passport, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left with pressing questions:

What are the real benefits of these frequent overseas trips?

How much taxpayer money is being spent on these excursions?

When will the government focus on critical domestic issues like crime, cost of living, and healthcare?

With Drew showing no signs of slowing down his international travels, public frustration is at an all-time high. Whether this latest trip to Nigeria will deliver real economic gains or further fuel criticism remains to be seen.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story!