“JOIN THE UNION, STAY EMPOWERED!” — CURTIS FRANCIS RALLIES WORKERS WITH ROUSING LABOUR DAY ADDRESS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – May 7, 2025

In a passionate and unapologetically pro-worker address, Curtis Francis, First Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), set the stage ablaze at the Patsy Allers Playfield on Labour Day, Monday, May 5th, 2025, declaring a bold message to workers across the Federation:

“Join the Union. Stay empowered.”

The rally, held after the annual Labour Day march organized by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), drew a crowd of energized workers, supporters, and community members. With fists raised and flags waving, the day’s message was clear — worker solidarity is the engine of national progress.

WORKERS DESERVE MORE — AND THE UNION IS DELIVERING

Francis hailed the “hard work, dedication, and strength” of workers, describing them as the “backbone of the Federation.” He praised recent wins such as the closure of the decade-long gap in minimum wage increases and reaffirmed the Union’s relentless push for a comprehensive Labour Code.

“We defend all workers in the Federation,” he thundered. “But remember, to benefit from representation, you must be a member.”

Francis emphasized that Union membership is not just symbolic — it’s strategic. With active representation on national decision-making bodies like the Social Security Board, the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee, and the National Tripartite Committee, the Union holds real influence.

A RALLYING CRY FOR DOMESTIC WORKERS

In a powerful moment, Francis turned his attention to an often-forgotten segment of the workforce: domestic workers.

“To our domestic workers—those employed in the homes of others—we are still encouraging more of you to come forward and join. You, too, deserve protection, support, and respect.”

The crowd erupted in applause, acknowledging the growing momentum behind organizing vulnerable worker groups.

“LET’S CONTINUE THE MOVEMENT”

Francis commended the surge in new Union members, signaling a resurgence of organized labour energy across St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Let’s continue the momentum. Let’s continue the movement. Let’s stand together,” he urged, as the crowd chanted in agreement.

THE MESSAGE: SOLIDARITY IS STRENGTH

Labour Day 2025 ended not just with speeches but with a powerful reminder: the fight for fairness, wages, and dignity is far from over — but the Union stands ready.

As cost-of-living pressures rise and new labour challenges emerge, the SKNT&LU’s message is resonating more than ever:

“Your contribution matters — and so does your protection.”

With Curtis Francis at the microphone and the Union on the move, one thing is certain: workers in St. Kitts and Nevis are not standing alone.