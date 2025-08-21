BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKN Times) — The chaos, crisis, and mismanagement in healthcare continues to spiral out of control as yet another ill-conceived policy has collapsed under its own weight. The much-criticized 12-hour nursing shift system, introduced in 2024 under the Ministry of Health, has now been officially scrapped following months of turmoil, staff burnout, and the deterioration of patient care.

A memorandum issued by Permanent Secretary Curtis Martin on August 14, 2025, confirmed what health workers and the public already knew: the 12-hour system was a complete failure. Effective September 8, 2025, JNF Hospital will revert to the traditional 8-hour shift model — a desperate attempt to restore order after what insiders describe as one of the most reckless experiments in healthcare administration.

Staff Burnout, Absenteeism, and Declining Care

The Ministry’s own review revealed a damning list of consequences from the 12-hour shift fiasco:

Skyrocketing Staff Absenteeism : Nurses and staff, overwhelmed by long shifts, called out more frequently, leaving critical gaps in patient care.

: Nurses and staff, overwhelmed by long shifts, called out more frequently, leaving critical gaps in patient care. Reduced Productivity : Focus and efficiency plummeted, especially in the latter half of extended shifts.

: Focus and efficiency plummeted, especially in the latter half of extended shifts. Burnout and Fatigue : Reports of mental and physical exhaustion soared, with staff retention becoming a serious concern.

: Reports of mental and physical exhaustion soared, with staff retention becoming a serious concern. Over-Reliance on Sessional Staff : Gaps forced management to lean heavily on temporary staff, draining resources further.

: Gaps forced management to lean heavily on temporary staff, draining resources further. Documentation Failures and Medication Errors: Record-keeping suffered, raising red flags about patient safety.

The memo bluntly admits these “critical challenges” had jeopardized both staff wellbeing and the continuity of patient care.

A Policy That Should Never Have Happened

Healthcare workers had warned from the beginning that the 12-hour system was unsustainable and dangerous. Yet, against widespread opposition, it was pushed through in 2024 — now exposed as a decision that put both staff and patients at risk.

“This was political arrogance at its worst,” one veteran nurse told SKN Times. “We said from day one that this would not work. Now look at the damage — exhausted staff, patients suffering, and a hospital in chaos.”

A Symptom of Larger Mismanagement

The collapse of the shift policy is just the latest in a series of blunders that have rocked the healthcare sector under the current administration. From shortages of medication and supplies to the exodus of seasoned professionals, the system has been lurching from one crisis to another.

Observers say this latest reversal proves what many have long suspected: healthcare decisions are being made without proper consultation, planning, or concern for the human consequences.

Lives Are At Stake

As the country braces for yet another transition, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left asking: how many more missteps can the healthcare system endure?

The return to the 8-hour shift system may bring some relief to staff and improve morale, but the damage of the past year is undeniable. Confidence in the system is at an all-time low, and trust in leadership continues to erode.

⚠️ This is not just mismanagement — this is a national health emergency. Every failed policy, every ill-advised experiment, puts lives at risk. The people deserve a healthcare system that is run by competence, not chaos.

SKN Times will continue to hold leaders accountable as the nation’s most vital service — healthcare — teeters on the brink of collapse.