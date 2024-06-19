Kareem Parry Graduates from Ming Chuan University with Bachelor’s in International Business

### Kareem Parry has graduated from Ming Chuan University, Taipei Campus, with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business. Beyond his academic achievements, Kareem is a talented basketball player, previously recognized as one of the top young players in the SKNABA league with the Nevis-based Youth and Sports Eagles. He was also a formidable youth cricketer in Nevis. Kareem has experience working as an administrative assistant and project coordinator in the Nevis Island Administration and is an alumnus of Charlestown Secondary School. His diverse talents and accomplishments make him a standout individual in both academics and sports.