Canada-Based St. Kitts Lion Terrance ‘Tebo’ Richards Featured in Nigerian/Canadian News Publication

Terrance ‘Tebo’ Richards, a St. Kitts native residing in Canada, has garnered international recognition for his exceptional leadership and community service. He was recently featured in the September 2024 issue of The Nigerian Canadian Newspaper Canada in an article titled “Visionary Man: Lion Tebo (Terrence) Richards, Past District Governor (PDG).”

A proud member of the Thistletown Lions Club, Lion Tebo has been a dedicated servant leader for over three decades, starting as a Leo in 1991 and later becoming a Lion in 2001. His journey has seen him excel in numerous leadership positions, including Club President, Zone and Region Chairperson, District Governor, and a faculty member at various Lions Leadership Institutes. Notably, in 2020-2021, Lion Tebo served as District Governor of District A-711, the most populous Lions District in Canada, covering the Greater Toronto Halton Hamilton Area. Under his leadership, the district witnessed tremendous growth, including the formation of nine new clubs and two Leo clubs.

Lion Tebo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of New Brunswick, a postgraduate Honors Diploma in Information Technology from DeVry Calgary, and a Master’s degree in Management from Keller Graduate School of Management. He has had an illustrious career spanning over 20 years in both public service and the private sector, holding senior management positions such as Assistant Deputy Minister in government and Information Technology Manager at the retail conglomerate TDC in St. Kitts.

Apart from his professional achievements, Lion Tebo is also the founder of his own business, TerryFix.com, which provides cybersecurity and business systems consulting services.

The feature article highlighted his extensive contributions to the Lions organization and his numerous service projects, including environmental cleanups, food bank donations, school scholarships, and international humanitarian efforts in locations such as Hawaii, Japan, Italy, and Australia.

Lion Tebo has earned numerous accolades for his tireless dedication, including the LCIF Silver, Gold, and Diamond Centennial Lion Awards, the 1920-2020 Centennial Governor Award, and multiple International President Leadership Medals.

In addition to his service in the Lions movement, Lion Tebo’s “Passion for Service” extends into other areas of his life. He has been involved in organizations such as Boy Scouts, Rotary, and Toastmasters International, where he served as Past Division Director. A family man, he is married to fellow Lion Dionne and is the proud father of five children and grandfather to a beautiful granddaughter.

Lion Tebo’s story is an inspiring testament to his lifelong commitment to service, leadership, and community impact, and his feature in The Nigerian Canadian Newspaper Canada underscores his significant contributions to both Canadian and global communities.