“PLP VOWS JUSTICE FOR AZZIWAH MILK NILES-JONES—WENDY PHIPPS CONDEMNS SILENCE ON ASSASSINATION!”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The People’s Labour Party (PLP) has sent a resounding message to law enforcement and the nation: justice must be served!

In a fiery and impassioned statement, PLP Chairwoman Wendy Phipps declared that the party “will not rest” until the assassins behind the brutal killing of Azziwah “Milk” Niles-Jones are brought to justice. Speaking at the party’s recent press conference, Phipps expressed frustration over the deafening silence from authorities regarding the high-profile murder of the PLP Central Basseterre Chairperson.

“For us as a party, we are still reeling from the loss of our chair for Constituency 2, Niles-Jones,” Phipps stated. “And I will continue to say so at each and every press conference until we hear from the police, until the family has been given positive information in terms of the status of the investigation.”

Phipps decried what she described as an unacceptable silence from the police, who have yet to provide crucial updates to Niles-Jones’ grieving family.

“It was a horrific murder, and nothing has been said. There are several other murders likewise for which families have not been given the courtesy of information. There has been a sort of quietness or a refusal to speak on behalf of the police—whether for the sake of the investigation or not. But at least communication with the families should not be something that you leave wanting,” she added.

The brazen assassination of Niles-Jones, a rising political figure and beloved community leader, sent shockwaves across the Federation. Many citizens, particularly within the PLP, have been demanding answers, but the case remains shrouded in mystery.

With a growing number of unsolved murders leaving families in agony, Phipps stressed that law enforcement must step up and bring closure to grieving loved ones.

“At least give them the assurance that you are doing something, that you are working on it!” Phipps asserted.

The PLP’s unwavering stance signals that the party will not allow Niles-Jones’ murder to be swept under the rug. As tensions rise and public demand for justice intensifies, the big question remains: Will law enforcement finally break their silence?