Nevisian-Rooted Debbie Weekes-Bernard: The Highest-Ranking SKN National and Government Official Outside the Federation

Dr. Debbie Weekes-Bernard, the Deputy Mayor of London for Communities and Social Justice, holds the distinction of being the highest-ranking national of St. Kitts and Nevis in government outside the Federation. With deep roots in Camps Village, Nevis, where both of her parents—Patrick Weekes and Sylvia Jeffers—were born and raised, Dr. Weekes-Bernard has built an illustrious career in social justice, policy development, and advocacy.

A Career Dedicated to Equality and Social Justice

Dr. Weekes-Bernard was appointed Deputy Mayor in 2018 and has since played a pivotal role in shaping policies to support London’s diverse communities. She leads efforts to address social justice issues, ensuring that Londoners, particularly marginalized groups, have a strong voice in governance. Her work includes promoting equality, tackling the cost-of-living crisis, and supporting refugees and migrants arriving in the UK.

Her extensive portfolio includes chairing the Mayor’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group, London’s Strategic Migration Panel, and co-chairing MOPAC’s Disproportionality Board. She also sits on the London Policing Board and leads various expert roundtables, including those on race equality, interfaith dialogue, and disability rights.

Academic and Professional Background

Dr. Weekes-Bernard’s academic credentials are equally impressive. She holds a PhD in Social Psychology and Sociology from Nottingham Trent University, a BA (Hons) in Sociology from the University of Essex, and a Graduate Diploma in Law from St. George’s, University of London. Her career has spanned significant roles, including:

Deputy Mayor of London for Social Integration (2018–Present) – Overseeing policies on poverty reduction, social cohesion, and community engagement.

– Overseeing policies on poverty reduction, social cohesion, and community engagement. Policy and Research Manager at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (2016–2018) – Leading research on ethnicity, poverty, and labor markets.

– Leading research on ethnicity, poverty, and labor markets. Head of Research at the Runnymede Trust (2013–2016) – Managing research on educational attainment gaps, race and criminal justice, and youth transitions.

In addition to her government role, Dr. Weekes-Bernard is Chair of Praxis, a charity supporting migrants and refugees, and a Distinguished Friend of the Migration Museum. She has also served as a chair of governors for two federated primary schools in East London.

A Trailblazer with Nevisian Roots

Beyond her impressive career in the UK, Dr. Weekes-Bernard remains connected to her Nevisian heritage. As a cousin of former SKN MP Patrice Nisbett, her lineage reflects a strong tradition of public service and leadership.

With an annual salary of £147,770, Dr. Weekes-Bernard’s position as Deputy Mayor signifies a remarkable achievement for a Nevisian-born professional in global governance. Her work continues to impact lives across London, making her an influential figure in both the UK and the diaspora of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her story stands as an inspiration for nationals of the Federation, showcasing the power of education, advocacy, and commitment to social justice on the global stage.