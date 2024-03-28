St. Kitts and Nevis’ Rising Star: Roman Daniel Set to Shine at UCI BMX World Championships

Rooted in St. Kitts and Nevis heritage but soaring to new heights in Ontario, 8-year-old BMX prodigy Roman Daniel has captured the attention of the BMX world. As Ontario’s top-ranked rider in his age group, Roman has earned the prestigious opportunity to represent Canada at the upcoming UCI BMX World Championships, taking place from May 10-18, 2024, in South Carolina.The Backpeddling Marauders, a team synonymous with talent and determination, are proud to have Roman Daniel among their ranks. Despite his young age, Roman has already showcased his skills at the national level, making his debut appearance at the Blue Ridge Nationals in Virginia earlier this year.With the UCI BMX World Championships on the horizon, Roman is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime. However, as he prepares to compete against the world’s best riders, Roman is seeking sponsorship or contributions to support his journey.Sponsoring Roman Daniel means aligning your brand with a rising star in the BMX community and gaining exposure to a diverse audience of sports enthusiasts. Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will directly support Roman’s training, travel, and competition expenses.Join us in backing this young Canadian prodigy with roots in St. Kitts and Nevis as he prepares to make his mark on the international stage. For sponsorship inquiries or to contribute, please contact Judi Black at judi-black@hotmail.com or call 647-833-1220. E-transfers can be sent to Judi-black@hotmail.com.Roman Daniel’s remarkable journey is a testament to his talent, dedication, and the unwavering support of his family, including his parents, Nevisian Canadian King of Quotes Jelani Daniel, and his grandparents Ercille Daniel, all of whom are Toronto-based nationals of Brickiln, Nevis. As Roman prepares to represent Canada with pride, let us rally behind him and help him achieve his dreams of BMX greatness on the world stage.