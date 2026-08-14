US$100 MILLION LAWSUIT FILED OVER ALLEGED CONDITIONS AT FOUR SEASONS RESORT NEVIS

Homeowners’ association alleges infrastructure and maintenance problems at luxury property; Gates-linked owner says claims are “entirely without merit” and will be vigorously defended

NEVIS — One of the Caribbean’s best-known luxury resorts is at the centre of a major legal dispute after the homeowners’ association at Four Seasons Resort Nevis filed a lawsuit seeking potentially more than US$100 million in damages over allegations concerning the condition and maintenance of the property.

According to a report published by Forbes on Friday, August 14, 2026, the homeowners’ association filed the action against Nevis Peak Holdings in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, August 11. Nevis Peak owns the luxury resort and surrounding property at Pinney’s Beach.

The ownership connection has attracted international attention because Nevis Peak is owned by Cascade, the family office associated with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Forbes reports that Cascade acquired the Nevis resort in 2016 and also holds a controlling 71.25% interest in the wider Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts company.

Importantly, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, which manages the Nevis property, is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, according to Forbes.

The homeowners’ association, representing 66 owners of 89 villas on the approximately 350-acre property, alleges that several areas of the resort have deteriorated and that infrastructure and maintenance obligations have not been adequately addressed. Those remain allegations contained in a legal complaint and have not been established by a court.

Among the issues reportedly raised are claims involving golf carts, swimming-pool tiles, fitness equipment, electrical infrastructure, water systems and conditions around parts of the golf course. The complaint also focuses heavily on the aftermath of an October 2022 fire that reportedly destroyed the golf pro shop and fitness centre. Homeowners allege those facilities have still not been rebuilt nearly four years later.

The association further claims homeowners have paid more than US$20 million in management and club fees since 2013, while alleging that necessary repairs and upgrades were not completed as expected. It also says it spent approximately US$1.4 million over four years on electrical and infrastructure work that it believes should have been the responsibility of the property owner.

Forbes reports that, according to the complaint, an assessment attributed to Four Seasons concluded that the resort requires more than US$65 million in work, including more than US$20 million connected to replacing facilities affected by the 2022 fire and work involving the spa.

The homeowners are reportedly asking the court to compel Nevis Peak to address the alleged problems. If that does not occur, the association is seeking damages it says could exceed US$100 million, based in part on alleged losses in property value and rental potential.

But the allegations are being strongly disputed.

A spokesperson for Cascade Asset Management told Forbes that the company intends to “vigorously defend itself against the claims,” which it believes are “entirely without merit.”

That response is significant. At this stage, the court has not determined whether the homeowners’ allegations are valid, and the filing represents one side of an ongoing civil dispute.

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis has long been regarded as one of the Federation’s flagship luxury tourism properties and has played a prominent role in positioning Nevis within the international high-end travel market.

The lawsuit will therefore likely attract considerable attention locally and internationally—not only because of the amount being sought, but because of the resort’s importance to the Nevis tourism brand and its connection to one of the world’s most prominent investors.

Times Caribbean will continue following developments as the case proceeds through the court.