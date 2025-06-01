JAMAICAN BOXING LEGEND MIKE McCALLUM DIES OF HEART ATTACK ON WAY TO GYM — FIGHT WORLD STUNNED!

“The Bodysnatcher” Pulls Over and Dies at 68 — Tributes Pour In for Three-Weight World Champion

Kingston, Jamaica — The world of boxing is in shock and mourning today following the sudden death of legendary Jamaican pugilist Mike “The Bodysnatcher” McCallum, who tragically suffered a fatal heart attack on his way to the gym.

He was 68 years old.

According to preliminary reports, the boxing great pulled his car off the road after falling ill while en route to a training session on Saturday. Police later found the former champion unresponsive behind the wheel. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

A Titan of the Ring

Mike McCallum was more than a champion — he was a trailblazer, a technician, and a national icon. With world titles in three different weight divisions, McCallum became the first Jamaican to capture a world boxing title when he defeated Irishman Sean Mannion in 1984 to win the WBA Junior Middleweight crown.

He went on to capture the WBA Middleweight and WBC Light Heavyweight titles, leaving behind a fearsome legacy as one of the most technically skilled fighters of his era — and earning the nickname “The Bodysnatcher” for his ruthless precision in the ring.

“He shied away from no fighter,” The Ring magazine wrote in a heartfelt tribute. “An exceptional technician… Mike McCallum will be sorely missed.”

A Hall of Fame Career

McCallum’s achievements were immortalized in 2003, when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, cementing his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

With an astonishing record of 49 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw, McCallum faced — and beat — some of the toughest opponents in boxing history. His resume includes battles with Julian Jackson, Donald Curry, James Toney, and Michael Watson, to name a few.

An Outpouring of Grief and Respect

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from across the globe:

“Rest in power to a real warrior. The world lost a true champion today.”

“McCallum inspired generations of Caribbean fighters. His legacy will never fade.”

“A hero to Jamaica. A legend to the world.”

Jamaica Mourns a National Hero

McCallum’s death hits particularly hard in Jamaica, where he remains a beloved sports figure and source of immense national pride. His meteoric rise from the streets of Kingston to the bright lights of Las Vegas gave young Jamaicans hope, proving that greatness could come from anywhere.

“He gave us dignity, pride, and gold,” one fan wrote. “He gave us a reason to believe.”

—

Rest in peace, Mike McCallum — The Bodysnatcher. Your fight is over, but your legacy is eternal.

Follow St. Kitts-Nevis Times and Times Caribbean for ongoing coverage and tributes.

#MikeMcCallum #RIPBodysnatcher #BoxingLegend #JamaicanHero #WorldChampion #GoneTooSoon #ThreeWeightKing #BoxingGreats