CARIBBEAN’S MOST RESPECTED DIPLOMAT Sir Ronald Sanders URGES SG Dr. Carla Barnett TO RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN Dr. Terrance Drew FACES GROWING SCRUTINY

A storm is rapidly intensifying within the Caribbean Community as Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders, has delivered a blunt and unprecedented call: that CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett should consider resigning amid mounting controversy over her reappointment.

Speaking candidly on ABS Television, Sanders framed the issue not as personal, but existential. His argument cuts to the heart of regional governance—when leadership becomes the source of division, it risks paralysing the very integration it is meant to advance. “I would have resigned,” he declared, emphasizing that no office should supersede Caribbean unity.

The controversy stems from last month’s CARICOM summit in Basseterre, where Chairman and St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced Barnett had secured the “required majority” for reappointment. However, that assertion has been fiercely challenged by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has raised serious procedural and transparency concerns.

Her demands are pointed and consequential: Where are the official minutes? Where is the performance evaluation? Where is the documented consistency between the 2021 and 2026 appointment processes? These are not mere administrative questions—they strike at the credibility of CARICOM’s governance framework.

More troubling is the diplomatic fallout. Trinidad and Tobago’s absence from key discussions, including a recent virtual leaders’ meeting, signals a fracture at the highest levels of regional leadership. Sanders underscored this reality, noting that sustained opposition from a major member state undermines the Secretary-General’s ability to function effectively.

At its core, this crisis exposes a deeper institutional vulnerability within Caribbean Community—a lack of clear, transparent, and universally accepted mechanisms for leadership selection and accountability. Without these, legitimacy becomes contested, and unity becomes fragile.

The implications are far-reaching. A resignation by Barnett could trigger a cascading political reckoning, placing increased scrutiny on Chairman Drew, whose stewardship of the process is now under the regional microscope. For CARICOM, the stakes could not be higher: restore confidence and cohesion, or risk drifting into prolonged disunity at a time when global challenges demand unprecedented regional solidarity.