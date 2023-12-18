Issa Kamal, Hollywood, Diva, and Socrates still among top 4 : SKNNCC Releases Press Statement Addressing Scoring Discrepancy in Carib Brewery Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals

In an official statement released today, the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) addresses concerns raised by a calypso semi-finalist regarding the scoring system employed during the Carib Brewery Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals, a key event within Sugar Mas 52.

The semi-finalist, whose identity is undisclosed in the release, filed a formal complaint challenging the scoring methodology implemented during the competition. The essence of the grievance was centered around the scoring system, specifically the high-low system, where the highest and lowest scores are meant to be excluded for each competitor.

Following a meticulous review of the scoring process conducted by the appointed auditor, it was confirmed that, regrettably, the total scores for each competitor were mistakenly applied instead of the intended high-low system, as stipulated by the Calypso Monarch Policy statement.

In light of this error, the SKNNCC takes full responsibility for the oversight and is committed to rectifying the situation transparently. Consequently, the committee is pleased to announce the revised scores for the Carib Brewery Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals:

Issa Kamil – 520 King Hollywood – 472 Lady Diva – 459 King Socrates – 456 King Craig – 433 Invincible – 430 Queen Singing Jackie – 419 Alternate – Lady Composer – 416

The SKNNCC extends its sincere apologies for any confusion or inconvenience caused by this scoring discrepancy. The committee acknowledges and appreciates the patience and understanding demonstrated by all participants, fans, and stakeholders involved in Sugar Mas 52.

The SKNNCC reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of fairness and integrity in all carnival competitions. The committee remains dedicated to addressing concerns promptly and ensuring that all participants are treated equitably in future events.

