Eldon Thomas Assumes Helm as President: St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation Charts New Course at Annual General Meeting

The St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) marked a significant milestone on Thursday, 30th November 2023, as it held its Annual General Meeting and elections at the Department of Education conference room in Marion Heights, Nevis. The primary agenda for this pivotal meeting was to bid farewell to the old constitution and pave the way for a new era through the election of an executive committee to serve under the newly crafted constitution. Seven clubs were in attendance, underscoring the unity and shared commitment within the aquatic community.

Over the course of the previous one-year term, the outgoing executive achieved commendable milestones that showcased the federation’s dedication to growth and improvement. Among the notable accomplishments were amendments to the constitution, a substantial overhaul of swimming platforms, a name change from St. Kitts-Nevis Swimming Federation to St. Kitts-Nevis Aquatics Federation, and the acquisition of swim software for local meets.

The SKNAF also made its mark on the regional stage by participating in the OECS Championships, where the federation proudly clinched two Bronze Medals. The strategic foresight of the outgoing executive was evident in the development of a comprehensive four-year strategic plan, setting a clear roadmap for the future of aquatics in the region.

In matters of leadership, the federation appointed a national head coach and assistant coach, as well as welcoming three new World Aquatics certified level 2 coaches. This move is poised to enhance the quality of coaching and further elevate the performance of athletes within the federation.

A standout achievement for the SKNAF was the remarkable 167% improvement in its ranking in good governance, a testament to the commitment of the outgoing executive to transparency, accountability, and effective management.

Under the leadership of Ms. Tony Nisbett, who served as the supervisor of elections, the federation conducted a fair and transparent election process. The newly elected executive for the period 2023-2025 is composed of individuals with a wealth of experience and a shared vision for the growth of aquatics in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The newly elected executive for the period 2023-2025 is as follows:

President: Eldon Thomas

Vice President: Elias Lee

Secretary: Timothy Morton

Treasurer: Rymalese Clarke

Trustee: Ivor Blake

Trustee: Dahlia Joseph Rowe

With this new leadership in place, the St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation is well-positioned to build on its past successes and navigate the waters ahead with enthusiasm and determination. The aquatic community in St. Kitts and Nevis can look forward to a promising era of growth, development, and continued success under the stewardship of the newly elected executive.