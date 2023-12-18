Former Sports Minister Laments Sharp Decline in Sports Development under Hon. Samal Duggins’ Leadership

In a startling revelation, former Sports Minister Jonel Powell, through a social media post, has expressed deep concern over the swift regression of sports development in St. Kitts and Nevis under the current Minister of Sports, Hon. Samal Duggins. The announcement highlighted the relocation of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes cricket franchise from St. Kitts to Antigua, citing a lack of support and poor conditions in the region.

“I am reliably informed that the Leeward Islands Cricket Board has taken the decision to relocate the Leeward Islands Hurricanes cricket franchise from St. Kitts to Antigua as a result of a lack of support and poor conditions in St. Kitts. This is yet another example of our Labour Party Administration’s remarkable ineptitude and poor performance. This government has clearly shown its total disregard for sport and sport development in SKN as it has once again dropped the ball!” the post stated.

The disappointment doesn’t end there, as earlier this year, it was revealed that St. Kitts and Nevis had not even submitted a bid to host ICC T20 World Cup matches in 2024. This revelation has left local cricket and sports enthusiasts disheartened and raises questions about the government’s commitment to sports development.

Minister Duggins is under heavy criticism for his purported limited interaction with sporting associations and perceived lack of attention to sports development. Despite frequent overseas trips averaging roughly 10 days per month with a significant $4000 average monthly per diem, the sports fraternity seems to be witnessing a decline in development and progression.

Several sports, including basketball, are lamenting the lack of attention from Minister Duggins. The basketball fraternity, in particular, criticizes the absence of plans for the much-needed upgrade to the main basketball facility and the promised indoor facility. The community’s frustration is palpable as modernization efforts remain stagnant.

While Minister Duggins has been actively involved in multi-million dollar upgrades to his offices and launches of the Ministry of the Creative Economy and 25 by 25 much touted initiative in Agriculture, the sports sector has not received a similar level of attention. The absence of new initiatives for sports development contrasts sharply with other sectors.

In conclusion, the sports community in St. Kitts and Nevis is left in dismay as the deterioration of sports development under Minister Duggins becomes increasingly apparent. Calls for a reevaluation of priorities and more focused attention on the sports sector are growing louder, with the basketball fraternity at the forefront of expressing their frustrations.