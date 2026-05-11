ST. KITTS-NEVIS STUDENTS CELEBRATED AT UVI COMMENCEMENT AFTER JOURNEYS OF GROWTH, LEADERSHIP AND EXCELLENCE

“FROM ST. KITTS-NEVIS TO UVI SUCCESS”: ZEIDAN BASS AND TREVINCIA BROWNE HIGHLIGHTED AHEAD OF UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS COMMENCEMENT

Two students from were among those specially highlighted ahead of the 2026 commencement ceremonies at , with their journeys being celebrated not only for academic excellence, but for remarkable personal growth and leadership development.

According to reporting by The St. Thomas Source and UVI Today, computer science major and accounting major were recognized as standout examples of resilience, transformation, and student leadership ahead of last Thursday’s graduation ceremonies.

For both students, their years studying in the became more than an academic experience. The university described their time at UVI as a “middle ground” between life in St. Kitts and Nevis and the fast-paced realities of the U.S. mainland and international professional environments.

Bass, who arrived in St. Thomas in 2023, admitted that the transition away from home was initially difficult. The young computer science major said the experience tested him emotionally and socially during his first semester abroad.

“For the first three months of the semester, I ate by myself, attended events by myself, and I had no friends. It wasn’t until later on in the semester that I immersed myself in the community,” Bass told UVI Today. “The people here were never mean; it just took some adjusting.”

He explained that the experience ultimately helped prepare him for future opportunities beyond the Caribbean.

“If I came straight from Saint Kitts to the mainland, it’s much more fast paced. The adjustment here was easy,” he added.

What began as a lonely transition evolved into a story of leadership and influence. Bass later became deeply involved in campus life and, in 2024, was elected president of the Student Leadership Council — one of the university’s most visible student leadership positions. He was also selected as a student speaker for the St. Thomas commencement ceremony.

Browne’s story reflected a similarly inspiring transformation.

Graduating magna cum laude with a degree in accounting, Browne said her years at UVI pushed her beyond her comfort zone and helped her discover leadership qualities she never imagined she possessed.

In 2024, Browne began chairing the Student Government Association’s entrepreneurial committee, a role that required networking, public speaking, and organizational leadership.

“I found myself stepping into spaces I never imagined,” Browne said. “I had the opportunity to speak in front of large crowds, which is something I have never done before and that experience helped me grow in confidence.”

Their achievements have generated pride among many in St. Kitts and Nevis, as the federation continues to see its young nationals making significant strides across regional and international academic institutions.

The 2026 commencement ceremonies at the University of the Virgin Islands took place at the Elridge W. Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas and at the Island Center for the Performing Arts on St. Croix.

UVI President congratulated the graduating class in an official statement.

“Your journey reflects resilience, determination, and excellence,” President George stated. “As you leave UVI, you carry forward the knowledge, skills, and spirit needed to lead, innovate, and make a lasting impact in your communities and beyond.”

The university awarded degrees across a wide range of academic disciplines, including doctoral, graduate, bachelor’s, and associate degree programs.

Also featured during the ceremonies was St. Croix student speaker , who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture.

The university additionally conferred honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees on veteran publisher and editor and entertainer and entrepreneur in recognition of their contributions to journalism, music, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

For many observers across the Caribbean, the stories of Bass and Browne stand as reminders that regional universities continue to play a major role in shaping the next generation of Caribbean professionals, innovators, and leaders.

Their journeys — from the classrooms of St. Kitts and Nevis to the graduation stage at UVI — also reflect the growing impact of Caribbean youth who are not only pursuing academic success, but developing the confidence and leadership skills needed to compete on a global stage.