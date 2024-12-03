Biesha Christian Achieves Landmark Success with Master’s in Sustainable Lands and Cities

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Biesha Christian has emerged as a beacon of academic excellence and environmental advocacy, completing a master’s degree in Sustainable Lands and Cities at the University of Edinburgh in record time. Christian was awarded the prestigious post-graduate scholarship in 2023 and graduated in November 2024 after an intensive one-year program.

Christian is among seven outstanding individuals from St. Kitts and Nevis who received scholarships under the Global Environment Facility (GEF) National Project. This initiative, facilitated by the Ministry of Sustainable Development in partnership with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), aims to enhance capacity in critical areas such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Environmental Land Management, and Sustainable Land Management.

The program, Improving Environmental Management through Sustainable Land Management, was established to equip public servants with the expertise needed to address environmental challenges. Joining Christian in this cohort of trailblazers are Chezon Tuckett, Cordeisere Walters, Kevin Jeffers, Orisia Williams, Versel Hendrickson, and Taji Hamilton, who have also embarked on their respective paths of specialization.

7 Awarded Scholarships

The Sustainable Lands and Cities program at the University of Edinburgh delves into the core dynamics of land management, providing students with the tools to influence and establish resilient relationships between urban spaces and their surrounding environments.

This achievement not only marks a significant milestone for Christian but also underscores the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable development through education and capacity building.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis congratulate Biesha Christian and her fellow scholars on their remarkable achievements as they pave the way for sustainable practices and environmental stewardship in the federation and beyond.