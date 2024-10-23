Irving Francis, Beloved St. Kitts Native and Longtime BVI and USVI Resident, Passes Away at 74





Irving Francis, a cherished native of St. Kitts and Nevis, passed away on September 7, 2024, in Davenport, Florida, at the age of 74. Born on July 16, 1950, to Sarah Joseph, Irving was a man known for his deep love of family, community, and his distinguished career in electrical technology.

Educated in St. Kitts, Irving pursued a trade in electrical technology, which led him to a fulfilling career. In the 1970s, he moved to Tortola, British Virgin Islands (BVI), to begin his professional journey, later joining the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) in St. Croix, USVI. Starting as a lineman, Irving worked his way up to superintendent of the power distribution department, earning numerous promotions over more than 40 years of dedicated service. He retired in 2015.

In 1985, Irving met the love of his life, Maria, and they were married in 1988. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend, admired for his generous spirit, love of learning, and a deep commitment to those around him. Irving’s infectious smile and sense of humor touched the hearts of everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Joseph, and his sisters, Gwyneth “Margaret” Marius and Beverly Yolanda Richards.

Irving is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Francis; his children, Cloy I. Francis, Moses E. Francis, Michiko C. Francis-Simon, Amberr Archibald, and Saeida Francis; his stepchildren, Moises Ledesma and Lizbeth Murphy; and his grandchildren, Allahnah Herman, Anairah Archibald, Amarii Archibald, Arriah Archibald, Leighton Phillip Jr., Leikwon Phillip, Leimahni Phillip, Leimarr Phillip, Amarr Brady, and Siasia Brady.

He is also survived by his step-grandchildren, Chelsea Murphy, Kieshawn Ledesma, Kiaria Ledesma, and Ka’nesia Ledesma; siblings, Lilley Valerie Francis, Mavis Francis George, and Keith Francis; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

A viewing will be held at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Divine Funeral Services Chapel. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.

Irving’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and humor will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.